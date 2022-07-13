Gerard Piqué, “attempts at reconciliation” with Shakira (rejected for now)

In Italy, for some days now, the pink pages are monopolized by the break between Francesco Totti and llary Blasi. In Spain, however, for over a month now, gossip has turned the spotlight on Shakira And Gerard Piqué: first the persistent rumors about it an alleged relationship of the football player with a 22 year old Catalanthen the official announcement of the separationfinally now space for the “Attempts at reconciliation”.

Yes, because according to the photojournalist Jordi Martínthe champion of the Barcelona he would go back to the singer trying to make peace: «He promises to change and that everything will be differentHe revealed during a broadcast of Telecinco. “But she does not want to know anything moreto”. A reconstruction that must obviously be taken with the springs given that none of the protagonists spoke firsthand about the affairsubject to confirm the break.

“True, we separated», Communicated the Colombian pop star. “Now, to preserve the good of our children, which are the priority, we ask you to respect our privacy“. An appeal that has fallen on deaf ears, since a series of paparazzi they began to follow both Piqué and Shakira, on the hunt for a compromising photo. One of him has arrived, a Stockholmwith an unidentified blonde girl.

Who he was and why he was close to the player it is not known. Certainly, however, the rumors and the pressure have unnerved to such an extent the athlete that – after a kind of car chase – seems to have had a hard fight just with Jordi Martín. “I tried to talk to him with respect and education», He wrote on Twitter,« because I understand what the situation is complicated and why they were there children with him”.

Right around Milan (9) and Sasha (7) is likely to go wild the discussion more complicated: from Catalonia they are certain that Shakira wants to leave the city and move to You love mebut Piqué would have already opposed this intentionbecause with that solution would see very little her two children. THE conditionals therefore they remain obligatory, but already in the coming weeks the evolution of the facts will shed light on each other.

