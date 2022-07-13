From the Barbiecore look of Reese Witherspoon in the afternoon to a pure selfie of Kate Hudson: celebrities in one click

Reese Witherspoon joined the Barbicore trend, so fashionable among celebrities after the announcement of the new Barbie movie. What is it about? To seek inspiration in the pink universe of the popular doll. On this occasion, the actress attended the premiere of her new movie, “Where The Crawdads Sing”, a mystery drama that she produces and which will be released on July 15 (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Kate Hudson embarked on a family trip through Italy. Accompanied by her husband Danny Fujikawa, her mother Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, the actress enjoyed lunch at the “Lo Scoglio” restaurant and then settled on a luxurious boat where she had fun taking a selfie

Sharon Stone continues to be a fashion icon. The actress was seen posing for a photo shoot before the D&G show in Taormina and then left by helicopter

Irina Shayk starred in Beyonce’s capsule collection ad campaign for a sports brand that stands out with bold colors and designs “inspired by the idea that one can find their nirvana within themselves.” Irina dazzled in a neon yellow outfit, a pareo and heels to match



Sarah Hyland celebrated her bachelorette party in Punta Mita, Mexico

Cameron Diaz surprised everyone a few days ago when she confessed that she used to smuggle substances before she was famous. “I was a mule transporting drugs to Morocco.” In the last hours, she was seen in the supermarket with her daughter

Selena Gomez is in better health than ever and it shows on her face. Traveling through Paris, there is not a single day that she does not leave the hotel to greet the fans waiting to meet her.

Ester Expósito enjoyed the last date of the Mad Cool festival in Madrid accompanied by Sergio Momo. And Nico Furtado?

British Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi enjoy their holiday together in Sardinia

Rafa Nadal recovers from his injury in Formentera. The tennis player, who had to leave the Wimbledon tournament, enjoyed the Mediterranean waters on a luxurious yacht with friends (Photos: The Grosby Group)

