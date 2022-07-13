From the Barbiecore look of Reese Witherspoon in the afternoon to a pure selfie of Kate Hudson: celebrities in one click
In addition, Irina Shayk poses in a dazzling campaign and Sharon Stone continues to step strong in the world of fashion
Majo Martino was attacked with a bottle during a cell phone in Palermo: “He was an alcoholic boy”
Marina Calabró revealed the reason why she would not go to Andy Kusnetzoff’s program again: “It seems like a mega fourth”
They found in Rosario the daughter of the singer Roxana Carabajal, who had been missing since Friday
Laurita Fernández shared photos barefoot, with a washed face and without filters: “Just woken up”