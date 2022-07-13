From Cameron Diaz to Rigoberta Bandini: when slowing down becomes an unattainable desire

Almost a year ago, the American gymnast Simone Biles refused to continue a test in the framework of the Beijing Olympic Games. “I don’t trust myself anymore”, he told during the subsequent press conference. “We are not just athletes. We are people and sometimes we have to take a step back. I didn’t want to go out and do something stupid”. The mental health debate thus returned to the table for dissection on social networks. The right to stop, faced with the myth of meritocracy. The already groped mantra put life in the center facing the culture of productivity.

“Get your ass up and get to work. Lately it seems that no one wants to do it. The harangue, camouflaged as advice for women entrepreneurs, comes from kim kardashianpronounced it in a video interview for Variety during the promotion campaign of the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. What will Kim make of a decision like Biles’s to step off the mat during an opportunity that only comes once every four years? Her criticism seems to swim against the current of a conversation that is increasingly wondering about the why and the what for of so much effort to meet objectives and productivity metrics that do not even accompany the environmental challenges of our time. A conversation that happens, but little changes.

Making scroll on Twitter, from time to time, my account is attacked bot of the writer Ursula K. Le Guin. I always stop to read them with great interest, they are like the messages printed on sugar packets, but with a high implicit dose of poetic civil disobedience. “An irrelevant and poignant sense of pleasure rose in him, like a tree that suddenly grows and blooms, elongating roots, branches and flowers in his mind.” The quote is from the celestial wheel (1971). What does it take for such a powerful feeling to blossom in us?

Rigoberta Bandini announces that she is retiring “for a long time”. “The truth is that I’m already a little to the pussy of things. I can’t take it anymore, ”she declares live for The resistance the author of Ow mom. He will do it after the fall tour, and at the same time, he anticipates that in reality you will not be resting, but working on your next projects. In his words there is something of that “I need a while for myself” that we know so well. So much so that we know it is not a parenthesis of real calm. There is always something to organize, something to clean, or maybe some content to create for social networkswhich is a practice that has also been introduced among our productivity requirements.