Frida, the enfant prodige of the piano E queen of the Musart Festival – Chronicle

She is not yet 18 years old and is establishing herself as one of the most mature and surprising artists on the international scene. Her performances on her web go viral and her debut album “Primo Tour”, released a few days ago, has definitively imposed her on the general public. And Frida Bollani Magoni is the protagonist of the first appointment Musart Festival Firenze, tonight at the cloister of the Istituto degli Innocenti, beginning 21.15.

All the magic of this girl who knows how to do magic with the piano and the voice – even if she does not disdain the guitar and the harmonica – is contained in a tracklist that summarizes her origins and her musical interests, from those shared with her parents – the two exceptional talents Petra Magoni and Stefano Bollani – such as Lucio Dalla, Leonard Cohen, Franco Battiato, up to the interest in songs and music of his generation from Ariana Grande to Britney Spears.

All reinterpreted with what is already an unmistakable figure of Frida: an extraordinary ability to take possession of the notes and return them with other meanings, linking other emotions, giving them new and unexpected lives.

