Fortnite: Where to find the Sith Holocron in Descontrol Cavern to complete the weekly challenge

This season of Fortnite has a great theme related to starwars, and the new weekly challenges confirm it week after week. This time, you will need to find a Sith Holocron in the Rampage Cavern. It is a small red pyramid, which is hidden in wooden boxes and has an abysmal power in the universe created by the acclaimed director George Lucas.

The most complicated thing here will be to find the place where the boxes in question are stored. Indeed, this cavern is a huge place that stretches for hundreds of meters, both underground and in the open. For this challenge, you will have to go to the heart of the underground part of the place, under the mountain to get the Holocron mentioned above.

Where to find the Sith Holocron in Descontrol Cavern?

The first thing you will have to do is go to the underground center of the Descontrol Cavern. Facing the lake in the basement, you’ll find two sheet metal garage doors that look pretty flimsy. It is behind these that the wooden boxes that house the Holocron of the Sith are hidden.

All you have to do is hit each wooden box with a pickaxe to open them. One of them will contain your precious target, which looks like a small reddish pyramid. If the mission is activated on your account, the boxes will shine much brighter, with a unique silver touch.

A very popular place among the most expert players

The Rampage Cavern is one of the most popular and dense areas available in this season 4 of Fortnite. Also, there may be many rival players in the room eager to fight. If you ever feel too threatened to complete this quest in peace, we recommend waiting for the first or second storm circle and then heading there. Once past the tougher battles to survive with landings, you’ll be more relaxed there to complete the challenge.