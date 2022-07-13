The challenges Y Missions of the week 6 of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 They will be available from Thursday 07/14/2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. Here we tell you which is each Challenge Y Mission of Fortnite of this batch, extracted directly from the game via data mining. We leave you with all this information just below:

Fortnite Season 3: Week 6 Leaked Missions

Break Seed of Reality pods (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Land headshots from 40 meters or more with a Hammer Assault Rifle (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Buy an Exotic weapon from a character (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Use a Boloncho, a zip line and a geyser in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Use a Hook Glove to hook onto a zip line while in the air (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Collect Legendary or Mythic fruit from a Sapling of Reality (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles of Rare rarity or higher (0/1,000) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Destroy structures with fire (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with Marksman Rifles (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

All these challenges and missions were added to the Fortnite file system with the patch 21.20the third content update of Chapter 3 Season 3. As we discussed above, these Challenges and Missions will be available from Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST except for the last two; the weekly missions are always seven, but in each weekly round Epic Games usually adds a couple of extra challenges to replace any of the other seven in case there is an unforeseen problem. The name of the Missions is a rough translation of English, the original language of the game; this is because currently FModel (the application we use to do data mining) is broken and we cannot extract data in Spanish.

As always, on our website you will have guides for each and every one of these Missions as soon as they are active in the game. Until then, we recommend you visit our Fortnite guide to get help with different aspects of the game, such as where to find all the characters or how to improve weapons.

