FORTNITE: Opportunity Dumpster Weekend Is Coming – Almomento

MEXICO CITY.- The discounts have arrived! After receiving a fix in update 21.20, Fortnite revealed the arrival of the “opportunity container weekend”, in which there will be a 50% discount on character services.

Players will talk to a character on the island and can spend bars to get an exotic item, to see the next location of the storm circle, or even to hire a character to watch their back in combat.

The “opportunity container weekend” will begin this Friday, July 15, at 8:00 a.m. (CDMX) and will end until next Monday, July 18, at 8:00 a.m. (CDMX). ).

On the other hand, it was announced that the Combat Assault Rifle has left the vault. The combat assault rifle can be found all over the island on the ground and in chests.

Competitive Notes:

The combat assault rifle is not included in competitive modes.

Bucket of Opportunity weekend bar price changes are not included in competitive modes.

Complete Good Wave Missions and raise experience points

Phase 1

Establishes connection with the device (1)

Dig up mounds of earth to find the relic fragment (1)

Collect the relic fragment (1)

Tune the relic shard (1)

Phase 2

Establishes connection with the device (1)

Block the pipes to increase the pressure (3)

Unclog the main pipe to release the relic shard (1)

Collect the relic fragment (1)

Tune the relic shard (1)

Phase 3

Establishes connection with the device (1)

Align all three mirrors (1)

Collect the relic fragment (1)

Tune the relic shard (1)

Phase 4

Establishes connection with the device (1)

Access the main room of Ruined Ruins (1)

Combine the relic fragments in the main chamber (1)

We recommend you:

Women’s Tri falls to the US and is left without a World Cup

AM.MX/CV

Comments

comments