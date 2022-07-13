Former child star Edward Furlong shows off new teeth after meth and heroin addiction

Edward Furlong, who rose to fame as a child actor in Terminator 2: Judgment Daygot new teeth after years of drug addiction.

The 44-year-old spoke about his use of methamphetamine and heroin in his twenties and forties, which led him to overdose a “couple” of times.

Furlong starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film terminator when he was 13 years old, and also appeared in American History X with Edward Norton and Before and After with Meryl Streep and Liam Neeson.

However, his struggle with drug addiction led to several convictions, the most recent of which was in 2016 for being under the influence of drugs.

He has now been sober for four years. In an interview for the Daily MailFurlong discussed his new lease on life, including his new set of teeth to replace the ones that had rotted away due to meth use.

Ed Norton and Edward Furlong star in the movie ‘American History X’ in 1998 (Getty Images)

“It sounds weird to me to be talking about teeth because I don’t live and breathe the way I look,” he told the publication.

“But every time I looked at myself in the mirror, I was discouraged as a reminder of what I had done for all those years.”

“It’s good to have a second chance. It was a no-brainer, I’m so glad I did.”

In another part of the interview, Furlong said that being successful at such a young age was where his problems began.”

Actor Edward Furlong attends the premiere of ‘Spun’ at Pacific’s Cinerama Dome Theater on March 17, 2003. (Getty Images)

He “didn’t have too many people looking out for me” and was “let to run wild” when he was a young actor, he revealed.

“I didn’t know how to manage my money. If I had been older, I wouldn’t have made so many bad decisions.”

Furlong says his drug and alcohol addiction started after he started feeling like he fit in better with other people when he was high, adding, “That’s how it started.”

Furlong, who recently wrapped filming on a project in Texas, has a 15-year-old son, Ethan Page Furlong, with ex-wife Rachael Bella. The couple was married from 2006 to 2014.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support from Frank 24/7 by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, you can contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration by calling 1-800-662-HELP.