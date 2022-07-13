For eating in front of cameras, he earns 10 thousand dollars a month in OnlyFans

Just by eating fast food in front of the cameras, a woman earns more than 10 thousand dollars a month on OnlyFans.

Information from the platform reveals that there is a community of 1.5 million very active content creators.

Currently, the most popular female creator on that platform is known to earn $29 million a year.

His name is Antonia Graham, an OnlyFans model who has managed to earn more than 10 thousand dollars a month by eating in front of the cameras.

Beyond all the controversies that it has generated, today, OnlyFans continues to consolidate its presence among the community that is looking for various alternatives to generate monetary income.

The arrival of the pandemic meant significant growth for the platform, since, from having some 300 thousand registered content creators, it grew to 1.5 million in 2020which speaks to the importance of OnlyFans as a space to generate profits.

On the other hand, according to official figures, in the middle of last year the site generated revenues of up to 5 billion dollars and a large community of creators that remains active.

And it is that, at present, social networks and platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Telegram and, of course, OnlyFans are much more than an entertainment spaceare presented as work scenarios that, over time, are gaining popularity.

In this sense, the profession of Content Creator is now one of the most recognized and popular among the wide digital community. So it reveals a survey conducted by Morning Consult, which indicates that, in Latin America alone, almost 90 percent of those surveyed intend to dedicate themselves to such work full time.

Considering, from this context, the boom that exists in terms of content seen on social networks, It is worth mentioning the case of a model named Antonia Graham, a 25-year-old British woman who has become quite a case in OnlyFans for the content it offers to the audience.

According to what has been revealed through an interview with The Daily Star, Antonia Graham went from being bullied for being overweight to earning more than 10,000 dollars a month on OnlyFans just for eating in front of the cameras.

Far from making intimate or nude content, what has made Graham one of the stars of the platform is his ability to make fun of his physical appearance, which, to his surprise, began to attract the attention of Internet users.

“Last year I had a video that went viral, it was just me making a joke about my weight and it reached millions of people. In the comments, someone suggested that I should try eating on camera and from there I was sucked into the world of feederism,” the woman told The Daily Star.

Feederism can be understood as a fetishistic subculture based on people eroticizing people’s weight gain and eatinga condition that Graham has managed to exploit.

According to what he has revealed, his contents are now focused on eating fast food, such as McDonald’s or KFC, to keep the attention of his followers.

These types of cases, where the contents are not just a replica of what is already in onlyfansspeak, in principle, of the wide range on the market and is one of the reasons why today there is a generation of young users willing to become content creators.

Let us recall the case of a woman who, after ingesting antidepressants, the physiognomy of her body changed to such a degree that her bust increasedwhich is why she decided to become a model for the platform.

Recent information reveals that the woman, who is 27 years old, She suffered from severe depression, a reason that led her to take an antipsychotic medication, quetiapine or seroquel, to combat it.

Given this, her body began to change, gaining weight and increasing her bust size, and she is now a model who publishes intimate content on OnlyFans.

In addition to OnlyFans, we live in a time when sites like Twitch and even Telegram, which expanded its functions, can be, without a doubt, the great work space for future generations.

