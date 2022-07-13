Fatty liver, the disease without symptoms that can end up causing cirrhosis or cancer

There are some particularly insidious diseases that progress within us without causing any alarming symptoms until it is too late and irreparable damage has been done. For this reason, it never hurts to submit to periodic reviews of health in general, since many times they are the only way to detect these pathologies in time.

One of these pathologies is what we know as non-alcoholic fatty liver. As the hepatologist Jorge Luis Poo, former president of the Mexican Association of Hepatology, explains to the EFE agency, “fatty liver is a silent disease that, if not treated in a timely manner, can have various complications, including death”.

“A Silent Disease”

As this expert explains, fatty liver is the result of accumulation of fatty acids and triglycerides in liver cells, primarily as a result of obesity, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia (excess lipids in the blood).





“Traditionally,” he notes, “our liver is said to be up to 5% fat. When we accumulate more than that, we say we have NAFLD, which can cause inflammation, fibrosis, cirrhosis, and later on Liver cancer”.

The problem, however, is that it is a disorder without clear symptoms and difficult to diagnose, which considerably increases the risk of fatal complications.

“The treatment is to normalize the weight”

“The liver”, Poo details, “is an organ that does not usually present symptoms until the problem is very advanced and with complications. This is why the difference between a timely diagnosis and late treatment can save the patient’s life.





In fact, the strategy is to eliminate the main causes of the problem: “the treatment consists fundamentally of normalizing the weight and increasing physical activity. Overweight and obesity are modifiable through changes in lifestyle. In addition, alcohol should be avoided and unnecessary medications,” explained the hepatologist.