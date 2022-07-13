Fast and Furious and its future according to Ludacris

The actor Ludacris is one of the regulars of Fast and Furious and wants the saga to last forever.

Ludacris debuted in the franchise fast and furious What weave in 2 Fast 2 Furious: Full Throttle 2 of 2003. Then he has been repeating his character and will be in the tenth installment that they are currently preparing.

Although they are expected to end the saga, in a recent interview, Ludacris reveals how fast and furious I could live forever.

“All great things come to an end. We’re shooting Fast 10 now, and that’s the final chapter. But that doesn’t mean it’s gone forever, does it? Watch Jurassic Park. That’s over. But they revitalized it in another way. So I hope the Fast and Furious franchise lives on forever. Who knows, it could be our children who continue it, one day.

In addition, there is already a spin-off titled Hobbs&Shaw (2019) of which they could make a sequel, without forgetting that they wanted to prepare an all-female installment and there is an animated series that can be seen in Netflix. So that fast and furious could have a lot more life beyond the main movies starring Vin Diesel.

What will the new installment be about?

We still don’t have many details about the plot of Fast and Furious 10 (Fast X)but we know that they will have a luxury cast led by Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto Charlize Theron as Cipher, Nathalie Emmanuel like ramsey, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody, Sung Kang like Han, Jordan Brewster as Mia Toretto Michael Rooker like Buddy, Tyrese Gibson like Roman, Cardi-B like Leysa and Ludacris like Tech. But in addition, Hollywood stars have joined roles for now unknown as Alan Ritchson (Jack Recher), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel).

Supposedly, the film will be a little smaller than the previous installments, since they intend to return to the origins of the saga. For this they have the director louis leterrier which replaced justin lin a week before the start of filming.

Fast and Furious 10 It will premiere on May 19, 2023.