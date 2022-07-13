Famous Italian and foreign people with a passion for the casino – Targatocn.it

Casino games leave no one indifferent. Indeed, it is no coincidence that authors of literature such as Fëdor Dostoevskij or film directors such as Martin Scorsese have “paid homage” to the game in all its many aspects. Whether it’s virtual like 888 casino, or physical like the splendid Venice or Sanremo casino, there are many VIPs who delight in poker, baccarat or other games, let’s see together which Italians and foreigners have this passion.

Bobo Vieri: bomber on rectangle and green table

Over 100 goals in Serie A, many trophies won as a striker, and ninth in the ranking of scorers with the Italian national team. Let’s talk about Bobo Vieri, one who knows about victories, and apparently also about poker. In fact, Christian Vieri started a career as a poker player immediately after he stopped playing football, so much so that in the past he also received compliments from professional players such as Dario Minieri and Luca Pagano. Absolute bomber therefore, when he sees a green “field” on which to express himself, whether in grass or in cloth for poker, he gives his best.

Neymar Jr: A professional future for talent is in store

Staying with football, but moving to Brazil. Neymar Jr. is one of the purest footballing talents of all time. The ace of PSG and the Brazilian national team seems to be good not only with his feet, but also with his hands. Oh yes, because O’Ney, who will be at the next World Cup in Qatar, has never made a secret of this passion, so much so that he “discovered” himself and declared to the French of CNews that he foresees a future as a professional poker player. After all, fake rhymes with bluff

Emilio Fede: great fan of baccarat and roulette

Emilio Fede, after a career as a journalist on Mediaset networks, is now more of an influencer than a retiree. Despite being over 90 years old, the Sicilian is in fact very active on social networks, so much so that he has millions of followers, but that’s not all. The former TG4 host is also a big fan of casino games. A memorable win at the Sanremo casino in 1998 which brought him to the fore when he had recently become director of TG4. That night at the end of the 90s between baccarat and roulette he reached the winning figure of over a billion old lire, not bad really.

Totti, Max Allegri and Sergio Floccari

Evidently football and poker go hand in hand. The former captain of Roma and world champion with Italy in 2006 Francesco Totti, in addition to being a testimonial for a well-known operator, has played and continues to do so in an amateur way in poker. Even the Juventus coach and multi-awarded Max Allegri has never hidden his passion for poker, in particular Texas Hold’em, as has Sergio Floccari, currently commentator for the sports television broadcaster DAZN.