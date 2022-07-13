Ephemeris of July 14

Madrid, Jul 13 (EFE).- Ephemeris for tomorrow, Thursday, July 14, World Chimpanzee Day, International Nursing Assistant Day:

1789.- The people of Paris take the prison-fortress of the Bastille. The French Revolution begins.

1795.- “La Marseillaise” by Claude-Joseph Rouget de Lisle, becomes the French anthem.

1853.- Opening of the Universal Exhibition in New York, at the Crystal Palace in Manhattan.

1856.- The Madrid Gazette publishes the resignation of the President of the Council of Ministers, Baldomero Espartero, and the appointment of his successor, Leopoldo O’Donnell.

1881.- Gunman William Henry McCarthy, Billy “El Niño”, dies at the hands of Sheriff Pat Garrett, in Fort Sumner (New Mexico).

1894.- Sabino Arana founded the Euskeldun Batzokija Society in Bilbao, the seed of the Basque Nationalist Party, and raised the ikurriña for the first time.

1902.- Agustín Lizárraga discovers the Peruvian ruins of Machu Picchu, which in 1911 the American Hiram Bingham makes known to the world.

1931.- Opening of the first Constituent Courts of the Second Spanish Republic. The socialist Julián Besteiro presides over the chamber.

1931.- The Provisional Deputation of the Generalitat approves the preliminary draft of the Statute of Catalonia.

1933.- The Government of the Third Reich promulgates the Law for the Prevention of Offspring with Genetic Diseases, which allows sterilization to improve the German race.

1933.- A Law of the Government of Hitler converts the Nazi National Socialist German Workers Party into the only legal one.

1937.- An Antonov 25 plane lands in San Jacinto (California) 62 hours after taking off from Moscow. First flight across the North Pole.

1938.- They publish in the “Giornale d’Italia” the anonymous text, prepared by Mussolini, “Il Fascismo ei problemi della razza”, which inspires the racial laws.

1941.- Six thousand Lithuanian Jews are exterminated in the Viszalsyan camp.

1958.- Assassination of King Faisal II of Iraq and his heir in the coup of General Abdul Karim Kassem, who proclaims a republic.

1960.- The British Jane Goodall arrives for the first time at the Gombe Stream Reserve in Tanzania, where she studies the chimpanzee.

1961.- John XXII’s encyclical “Mater et Magistra” is published, condemning communism and asking for support for underdeveloped peoples.

1964.- The cyclist Jacques Anquetil wins his fifth and last Tour de France.

1971.- The ordinary general meeting of the Fútbol Club Atlético de Madrid changes the name of the stadium to the name of Vicente Calderón in honor of its president.

1983.- Nintendo launches the video game “Mario Bros.”

1969.- Premiere in Cannes of “Easy rider”, by Dennis Hopper, also with Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson.

1976.- Juan Carlos I informs Paul VI that he will not use the presentation of Spanish bishops.

1986.- 12 civil guards die in the ETA attack in the Plaza de la República Dominicana, in Madrid.

1995.- The MP3 compressed audio format is born, but the first player (MPMan F10) is not sold until 1998.

1997.- Millions of people demonstrate in Spain against the violence of ETA and in repudiation of the murder of popular councilor Miguel Ángel Blanco.

1997.- Kocheril Raman Narayanan is elected president of India by the electoral commission (federal and regional deputies).

1998.- The Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj achieves the world record of 1,500 meters (3:26.00), in Rome.

1999.- Argentina and the United Kingdom sign an agreement in London that allows Argentines access to the Malvinas.

2000.- A Miami jury awards a record $145 billion in damages to half a million Florida smokers, then dismissed in 2006.

2002.- A French far-rightist misses the shot against the president, Jacques Chirac, in Paris.

2003.- The Council of the Judiciary suspends the Chamber of Discord of the High Court of Justice of the Basque Country, created to resolve the complaint against members of the Basque Parliament for not dissolving the Sozialista Abertzaleak group. Then endorsed by the Supreme.

2005.- The UN launches the “Alliance of Civilizations” between the Western, Arab and Muslim worlds, an initiative of President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

2006.- Typhoon “Bilis” reaches the Chinese coast, leaving 612 dead and 208 missing in various provinces. It also causes deaths on the Philippine island of Luzon.

2007.- Russia suspends the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), signed between NATO and the Warsaw Pact (1990) to limit forces and weapons. He resigned definitively in 2015.

2010.- Kodak manufactures its last roll of Kodachrome slide film, after 75 years on the market, with which Steve McCurry, famed Magnum photographer, immortalizes images.

2015.- Iran and the 5+1 Group (China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Russia plus Germany) reach an agreement in Vienna whereby Iran will not manufacture nuclear weapons.

2016.- 84 dead and more than 400 injured in an Islamist attack, due to being run over by a truck, in Nice (France).

2021.- The Constitutional Court declares illegal the confinement decreed by the Spanish Government in the first state of alarm due to the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

BIRTHS

1602.- Giulio Mazzarini, “Mazarino”, Italian cardinal in the service of France.

1717.- Ventura Rodríguez, Spanish architect.

1807.- Ventura de la Vega, Spanish-Argentine poet and writer.

1888.- Enrique de Rosas, Argentine actor and theater director.

1910.- William Hanna, American co-founder of the animation film studios.

1913.- Gerald Ford, former US president.

1918.- Ingmar Bergman, Swedish film and theater director.

1921.- Geoffrey Wilkinson, British chemist and Nobel Prize winner in 1973.

1921.- Sixto Durán-Ballén, former Ecuadorian president.

1923.- Primo Nebiolo, former Italian president of the International Athletics Federation.

1929.- Eduardo Lizalde, Mexican writer.

1937.- Yoshiro Mori, former Japanese Prime Minister.

1942.- Javier Solana Madariaga, Spanish politician.

1956.- Carlos Andradas, professor and former rector of the Complutense University of Madrid.

1973.- Candela Peña, Spanish actress.

1977.- Victoria of Sweden, Crown Princess.

DEATHS

1816.- Francisco de Miranda, hero of the independence of Venezuela.

1920.- Mariano de Cavia, Spanish writer and journalist.

1954.- Jacinto Benavente, Spanish playwright.

1958.- Faisal II, King of Iraq.

1970.- Luis Mariano, Spanish singer.

1971.- Ermilo Abreu Gómez, Mexican writer and academic.

1998.- Richard McDonald, creator of the homonymous fast food chain.

2002.- Joaquín Balaguer, former Dominican president.

2003.- Francisco Repilado Muñoz, “Compay Segundo”, Cuban musician.

2010.- Eduardo Sánchez Junco, director of the magazine “Hola”. EFE

