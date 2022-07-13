Enrique Cerezo inaugurates ‘Production: the art of making a film’

Sponsored by the Fundación Aula de Cine Colección Josep M. Queraltó, it is part of the 25th edition of Els Juliols de la UB, at the headquarters of the IL3-UB Continuing Education Institute at Calle Ciutat de Granada, 131 in Barcelona.

Last Monday, July 11, started the course ‘Production: the art of making a film’, hosted by the Fundación Aula de Cine Colección Josep M. Queraltó, which is part of the 25th edition of Els Juliols at the University of Barcelona.

The course was initiated in the auditorium with words of welcome from Enrique Cerezoproducer and president of EGEDA (Audiovisual Producers Rights Management Entity), to the students and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor to the Chancellor and the Teaching and Research Staff, Ernest Abadal Falgueras, who came in place of the Rector of the UB, Joan Guàrdia Olmos, who was unable to attend the event after testing positive for covid. Guillem Iñiguez, general director of the IL3-UB Continuing Education Institute, was also present.

After the event, the first two sessions by speakers Lola Villar and Carlos Antón who spoke about the intentions of audiovisual language and critical thinking through the application of EGEDA’s Platino Educa platform.

Lola Villar, a Psychopedagogy graduate specializing in Family Counseling and part of the educational team at Platino Educa, as well as the author of informative articles, entitled her presentation ‘Emotional Intelligence in cinema and audiovisuals’, explained what the Platino Educa platform is and how it works, a educational tool and streaming platform for schools and universities in which cinema and audiovisuals are used as an instrument for transmitting ideas, concepts and knowledge. It has the support of more than 7,000 Spanish and Latin American producers and has more than 240 works and a potential catalog of more than 400,000. It includes 70 of the 100 Spanish films that every student should know according to the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences. With support guides for teachers, many of them in Spanish and English.

Villar accompanied his explanations with fragments of films, for example The spirit of the hive (Víctor Erice, 1973) or the television series Merli (Hector Lozano, 2015). talked about the audiovisual information overload; about social and emotional learning (SEL) which is the process through which children and adults acquire and effectively apply the knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary to: Understand and regulate emotions. Set and achieve goals. Feel and show empathy for other people. Also, he stated that educating in emotional intelligence is going to the bottom of the matter, is to provide knowledge that helps young people to better understand the world around them, to predict what may happen and make decisions with greater awareness and therefore with greater freedom. For her, critical thinking is thinking well: “Learning to think well, and therefore to have critical thinking, requires taking into account two fundamental elements: reasoning and emotion.” Other cinematographic examples were the short Alligator (Jorge Yúdice, 2019) and the documentary film mon petite (Marcel Barrena, 2012). Villar ended his speech giving some keys to access the Platino Educa platform and its operation.

The next presentation was given by Charles Anton, Industrial Engineer. He is currently Director of Business Development at EGEDA, assuming responsibilities in new projects and businesses in the different areas and territories in which EGEDA works. He is a director and secretary of the Board of Directors of CreA SGR (mutual guarantee company for the creative and cultural sector). He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Fundación Cultural Oficina MEDIA España, of the Board of Directors of ARIBSAN and is part of the Management team of the PLATINO Awards for Ibero-American cinema and of the Executive Committee of Platino Industria.

His presentation dealt with ‘Generating debate in the classroom through audiovisuals’, in which he highlighted the importance of audiovisual literacy. To accompany his explanations he used fragments of two films Schindler’s List (Steven Spielberg, 1994) and And…as IcaroHenri (Verneuil, 1979). The students in the class actively participated in the objective that Carlos Antón successfully sought, who knew how to mobilize their emotional intelligence.