Emmy: Zendaya makes history, she is the youngest producer nominated

Double record for Zendaya who, at 25, becomes the youngest producer nominated for an Emmy and the youngest actress to receive two nominations for best protagonist.

Zendaya makes history to Emmy 2022. After a historic win in 2020 as the youngest winner of the award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Euphoria’s star at 25 earns a second Best Actress nomination, making her the youngest two-time Emmy nominee in the category, as well as to become the youngest producer ever nominated.

With the announcement of 2022 Emmy nominations, Euphoria garnered 16 nominations in total, including one for Best Drama Series, solidifying the records of Zendaya, executive producer of Euphoria, who is now the youngest woman ever nominated for Emmy production. . Other nominations include Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Sydney Sweeney, Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Martha Kelly and Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Colman Domingo.

Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria also stars Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, Storm Reid and Barbie Ferreira. Zendaya has already spoken to EW about the sensitive issues addressed by the HBO series and defended her portrayal of addiction after the show was accused of glorifying alcohol and drug abuse.

“Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should do”Zendaya said. “If nothing else, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we’ve always tried to do with it, is hoping to help people feel a little less alone in their experience and pain. And maybe feel like they’re not the same. unique are going through or going through what they are dealing with “.

The Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on 12 September.