Emmy 2022: “Succession” takes advantage of the Emmy race

Yesterday they announced that the HBO drama series “Succession” received 25 Emmy nominationsand the South Korean “The Squid Game” made history by becoming the first non-English speaking production recognized in the considered Oscars of American television.

“Succession”which follows the disputes of the ambitious and treacherous members of a rich family, is in the lead in the dramatic categoryand will be measured by distinctions with “The Squid Game”, the most watched series on Netflix. The South Korean series, a social critique in which people compete in deadly versions of children’s games for a cash prize, garnered 14 nominations, including best leading actor, and best supporting actor and actress.

Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” and HBO miniseries “The White Lotus” complete the table of the most outstanding of yesterday’s announcement, leading their respective categories with 20 nominations each.

“Ted Lasso” received the same number of nominations last year when it won the statuette for best comedy series, an award that it will compete for again this year. The 74th Emmy Awardswhich honor the most prominent in American television, will be held in an in-person ceremony on September 12 in Los Angeles.

“The White Lotus”, the satire that deals with the hypocrisy of rich tourists in a luxurious hotel in Hawaii, will fight for the Emmy with “Dopesick” and “Pam and Tommy”, both from the Hulu platform, which dominated in the miniseries category .The list of the most recognized productions continues with the comedies “Hacks” (HBO) and “Only Murders in the Building” (hulu)with 17 nominations each.

“Only Murders in the Building,” which tells the story of three neighbors who get together in a posh New York building to start a true crime podcast, entered the fray for best comedy actor with Steve Martin and Martin Short . Although her co-star Selena Gomez was left out of the Best Actress in a Comedy category, she became only the second Latina in Emmy history to be nominated as a producer.

female highlight

“With production in full swing, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy nominations this season.”I note the executive director of the Television Academy, Frank Scherma.

“Nearly half of the nominees in the directing categories are women,” the Academy noted, as are 40% of the nominations in the screenwriting categories. The award ceremony will also bring a duel between the former president of the United States, Barack Obama (2009-2017), and the former basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Los Angeles Lakers) in the category of Best narrator, and will perhaps offer a last chance to actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020, of winning a posthumous Emmy, when he was nominated for his role in the Marvel animation “What If…”. Yesterday’s announcement increases the Emmy history of figures such as Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Stanley Tucci (“Central Park”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building” ), Rupaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) and Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), who have more than ten nominations in the history of the awards. It should be noted that this year HBO received 140 nominations, ten more than last year, surpassing Netflix, the streaming giant, which closed the day with 105, down from 129 in the last edition. The list of award contenders confirmed some expectations in the acting industry, with the inclusion of stars such as Colin Firth (“The Staircase”), Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”), Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”) and Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”).

The surprises

Yesterday’s nominations caused surprise by leaving actresses out of the nominations, such as: Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”) and Jessica Chastain (“Scenes From a Marriage”).

