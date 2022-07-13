Elvis: A journey straight into the heart of the man who redefined music

Go to the Gaumont Cinema of the Federal Capital is to travel back in time and, to see “Elvis”, it was the perfect place. With a private function for few people what to see was able to see, before its premiere, the long-awaited film by Baz Luhrmann which, without a doubt, will become one of the great releases of this year, although it will not surprise at the box office as one of Marvel’s tanks.

With a eclectic setting that perfectly recreates the atmosphere of the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, the director manages to make the viewer dizzy, celebrate and sadden with Elvis Presley in each of the shots.

