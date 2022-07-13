Does the Keanu Reeves era begin at Marvel Studios?

Everyone’s favorite Canadian actor and musician, Keanu Reeves, could get his start in “Marvel StudiosThe actor has garnered critical acclaim for his portrayal. A New York Times critic praised his versatility, saying “He displays considerable discipline and range…he moves easily between the buttoned-down attitude that suits the story of a police procedural and the carefree manner of his comedic roles.” However, he has spent much of his career being typecast. A recurring character arc in many of the roles he has played is saving the world by portraying himself as a messiah luck -probably because of his behavior as a good person-, as can be seen in the characters of Ted Logan, Siddhartha Buddha, Neo, Johnny Mnemonic, John Constantine and Klaatu.

The actor has won several awards, and has a star on the “Hollywood Walk of Fame”. Recently Keanu Reeves He has excited his fans since he would have had a meeting to confirm the possible collaboration with “Marvel Studios”, in the distribution of several films of Marvel and belong to the universe of superheroes.

