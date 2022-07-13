Does the Keanu Reeves era begin at Marvel Studios?

Everyone’s favorite Canadian actor and musician, Keanu Reeves, could get his start in “Marvel StudiosThe actor has garnered critical acclaim for his portrayal. A New York Times critic praised his versatility, saying “He displays considerable discipline and range…he moves easily between the buttoned-down attitude that suits the story of a police procedural and the carefree manner of his comedic roles.” However, he has spent much of his career being typecast. A recurring character arc in many of the roles he has played is saving the world by portraying himself as a messiah luck -probably because of his behavior as a good person-, as can be seen in the characters of Ted Logan, Siddhartha Buddha, Neo, Johnny Mnemonic, John Constantine and Klaatu.

The actor has won several awards, and has a star on the “Hollywood Walk of Fame”. Recently Keanu Reeves He has excited his fans since he would have had a meeting to confirm the possible collaboration with “Marvel Studios”, in the distribution of several films of Marvel and belong to the universe of superheroes.

“Marvel Studios”, is an American film studio headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, the studio is a subsidiary of “The Walt Disney Company”. “Marvel Studios” is known for producing the “Cinematic Universe of Marvel”, based on the characters of “Marvel Comics”.

Since 2008, “Marvel Studios” has released 28 films and seven television series since 2021. These films and television series share continuity with the UCM or MCU for its acronym in English, “Cinematic Universe of Marvel”. It is so yes Keanu Reeves Had the opportunity to work with such a company, it would be a very significant step in his career.

Thus, it was confirmed that Keanu Reeves and the director of Marvel, “Kevin Feige”, talked about the future participation of the actor in various productions. In addition, some time ago the actor was asked if he would like to go from the world of action to the universe of “Marvel”, to which he replied: “It would be an honor… It could really be something interesting that I would never have done, especially in that sense, in terms of scale, ambition, production, it would be great to be a part of it”.