Do you want to get Flint in ‘Minecraft’ fast? Here are some ways to get the raw material

One of the most attractive and addictive elements of Minecraft is the fact that there is so much to do in the title. You can raise animals, make small in-game computers and play with traps, discover hidden lands, and take part in a large number of story quests that you can add to the game. But the heart of the gameplay lies in the very title of the title: mining and crafting. This is achieved by obtaining a variety of different raw materials, such as flint, in the game.

Here’s how to get your little square hands on some flint.

How to get flint in ‘Minecraft’.

First of all: What is flint? It’s not just a town in Michigan or something you use to start a fire on a survival game show; is a material that you use in Minecraft to make flint, steel, and arrows.

You can get flint by mining gravel, but there is only a 10% chance that when you break a gravel brick, it will drop flint instead of a chunk of stone.

But there is a way to increase those percentages, as that 1/10 metric only applies when you’re mining without an enchanted tool. But you can add Fortune enchantments to increase those percentages, and here’s a breakdown of how much more chance you’ll have of mining flint if you add these enchantments.

Fortune 1: 14%

Fortune 2: 25%

Fortune 3: 100%

Yes, that’s right, if you can get the Fortune 3 enchantment on your mining tool, then it will be very, very easy for you to secure all the flint you want in Minecraft.

Bro, I was playing minecraft and cleared a big patch of gravel for about five days into the game. Just because of the mf villager I traded flint with to be killed by a huge mob of zombies :/

— ✨Michel🏺⚔✨ (@sweet_sweet_chi) July 13, 2022 How to add Fortuna enchantments.

You can use pretty much any tool or just your hands to mine gravel in Minecraft, but the fastest way to do it is with your shovel.

Once you have your tool ready, make sure you have an ornate enchanting table that is surrounded by shelves that will help you get even stronger enchantments.

32 Earth for 16 flint?

— Minecraft Villager (@MinecraftVilla5) July 5, 2022

You’ll also need some lapis lazuli and experience points that you get from farming, trading, mining, killing baddies, etc., and you’ll be good to go.

In terms of mining it quickly, YouTuber @Flascoe came up with a pretty neat method: By pressing the left and right mouse buttons at the same time after having the gravel equipped in one hand and the enchanted shovel in the other, I’ll be able to settle and mine flint very quickly.

🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 flint and steel required

— Bradduff (@6ILLXFAMILY6) July 12, 2022

First, the player suggests creating a small structure out of gravel blocks to get it done as quickly as possible, which they have fully outlined in the video below.

If you wanted to use flint to make arrows, make sure you have a quill and stick too, otherwise you won’t be able to craft them. Gathering “flint and steel” is as simple as it sounds: get one unit of flint and one unit of iron on the crafting grid and you’re good to go.

Of course, you can always trade flint with villagers or just try to mine it the old-fashioned way without enchantments, but if you’re trying to get much faster, get those fortune enchantments!

