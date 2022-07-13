Denzel Washington helped Austin Butler land the part

Austin Butler shines in the new movie about Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann, we tell you how he managed to get the leading role that many actors wanted.

Even the mega star Harry Styles wanted to stay with the main character of the new biopic of Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann, a role that finally stayed austin butler and today it is on everyone’s lips.

american actor austin butler He is 30 years old and his career is on the rise. After two years of hard work, in which he claimed to put “his life on pause to only dedicate himself to interpreting the king of rock and roll” which leads him to absolute stardom.

Previously, Butler had minor roles in such films as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”of Quentin Tarantino, Y “The dead don’t die“, of Jim Jarmusch, “Elvis” was the first leading role and the first work that exposed Butler to the world’s massiveness. After this character he began to take important roles in productions such as the second part of “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve.

How did Austin land the role of a lifetime?

The actor is restless by nature and was able to demonstrate his singing ability in his collaborations with Disney and Nickelodeon, being part of the prequel to Sex and the City, The Carrie Diaries, and also challenge yourself on the theatrical scene, integrated the works Death of the Author at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, and The Iceman Cometh Eugene O’Neill on Broadway in 2018, where he fulfilled the dream of working with one of his idols: Denzel Washington.

According to Butler and the director Baz Luhrman At a press conference, the impression that Butler left on the actor and director was so indelible that, when he learned that Luhrmann was looking for his Elvis, he contacted him to pay particular attention to the young man: “I had never talked to Denzel and one day he calls me on the phone with total seriousness and mentions the commitment with which he saw Austin work and that stayed with me.says the director, who later received a video of Butler singing “Unchained Melody” and at the time landed on the casting favorites list.

“His video was completely different from anything I had ever seen,” Luhrmann remarks. “It was a young man playing the piano, but he was looking up with tears in his eyes, very moved. It took me a month to realize that her real accent wasn’t southern, and that she was from California, because of how much she had prepared. He is also a very spiritual person.”.

This point was key to the decision made by Luhrmann and team to give him the role. Elvis himself, through piano and gospel, took refuge in a world that no one could access, one full of introspective moments that the actor who plays him also experiences.

Are you going to see it, moviegoers?