decriminalization of indigenous medicine

José, Claudino and Aku; they are from the Shipibo-Conibo, Murui Huitoto, and Takutina tribes, respectively. On their side, Gabriela and María, Mexican citizens.

A few months ago they traveled from the Amazon region to Mexico with ancestral medicines, which are an essential component for the exercise of their worldviews and cultural rights. Arriving at the airport, they were arrested and accused of traveling to our country with these medicines. They were unjustly given the order to link them to the process with informal preventive detention since they were accused of the crime of introducing narcotics into the country, when they are not even controlled substances in the International Treaties on drug control and they do not appear on the lists either. contemplated in the General Health Law.

On June 20 at the morning conference, the Admiral Secretary of the Navy boasted, alongside the President, the confiscation of traditional medicines, equating them with amphetamines and cocaine. Contrary to this, on the morning of July 5, President López Obrador affirmed that traditional medicines and ancestral treatments must be preserved as long as they respond to indigenous health systems. A few minutes later, the Secretary of Health recognized the importance of traditional medicine in our country.

Natalia Rebollo, Human Rights defense attorney and specialist in the matter mentions: “the hardening of the failed war on drugs has already reached such a point that traditional doctors who use ancestral plants are accused of being drug traffickers. The use of these plants has been used for thousands of years and prohibiting them represses indigenous health systems and is a violation of the rights of indigenous peoples”

The ancient use of these plants does not harm public health, on the contrary. They are investigated in the most competent international institutions to attend to mental health. In addition, they have been preserved by indigenous peoples despite and despite colonization. So far from criminalizing them, they must be honored. In other countries, ancestral medicines have even been declared Cultural Heritage of the Nation. Meanwhile, in Mexico, the discourse on drug control is not based on the available scientific evidence and its prohibition is not based on Human Rights.

In his National Development Plan, President López Obrador proposed that “in terms of narcotics, the prohibitionist strategy is already unsustainable.”

We have seen the commitment that Minister President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Arturo Zaldívar, has with the indigenous peoples and with sensible drug policies. The secretary, Omar García Harfuch, and the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, have a commitment to the vulnerable population deprived of their liberty; They have proven it. For this reason, we call on you and invite you as a matter of urgency to look at these cases, and give visibility to the people who, with our hands on our hips, we have criminalized. Let’s talk about the issues we consider “taboos” and dare to look forward to build a nation where transitional justice and human rights prevail.

