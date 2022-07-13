Daughter or sister? Reese Witherspoon hits with this family photo on Instagram



That children look like their parents that something normal. But when in the same image, both generations seem to share the same decade, it is somewhat surprising. That is what has happened with a recent image that actress Reese Witherspoon has shared.

the star of ‘Big Little Lies‘ He uploaded a photograph with his daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, who is only 22 years old. Not only has the great resemblance between the two been surprising, but also the little age difference they seem to have.

“I love sharing sunsets with my girl. Especially when he fixes my makeup, “he wrote in the photograph. This is how his followers have responded.

Mother and daughter

“Your sister is so pretty”, “twins” or “Your second side” were some of the comments from other Hollywood stars, artists and friends who were impressed by the image.

Ava She is the daughter of Reese and Ryan Phillippe. (with whom the actress was from 1999 to 2008) and brother of the couple’s second son Deacon Reese Phillippe, who is currently 18 years old.

Unconditional support

The Ava Phillippe’s last known partner is Owen Mahoney, a student from the same university with whom he has been in a relationship since 2019, and has never been afraid to speak openly about love or sexuality.

His mother supported Ava’s comments on her channel about her sexuality during a question session on Instagram, where he answered a question from one of his fans: “Do you like boys or girls?”

The daughter of the actress answered openly: “I’m attracted to… people! Gender doesn’t matter.” ANDn November 2021 during one of his interviews for the magazine InStyle her mother affirmed that she has always wanted to instill the best values ​​in both Ava and her brothers Deacon and Tennessee.