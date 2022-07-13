Dani Alves would no longer have responded to Pumas’ offer

The novel between Daniel Alves Y Cougars, seems to be coming to an end… or at least, it won’t have the same emotion anymore. Different reports indicate that the Brazilian would no longer have responded to the offer made by the university students.

The possible arrival of Alves to BBVA MX League became the topic of conversation in Mexican soccer, during the last weeks. It was even mentioned that the presentation of the Brazilian with Cougars It would be during the match that they will hold against the Barcelona for him Trophy Joan Gamper.

It may interest you:

What could Dani Alves bring to Lillini’s Pumas?



America and Pumas set the example | the dictation

Dani Alves without answer to the offer of Pumas

Since Argentina came the report that Daniel Alves He would not have responded to the offer made by the university students. It should be remembered that it had been mentioned that last Monday, July 11, was the deadline for him to answer.

After his departure from Barcelona, Daniel Alves he became an attractive option for any team and Mexican soccer seemed to be an attractive destination for him. It was even mentioned that his arrival depended on Tite, DT of the Brazilian National Teamif he assured him of having a place in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

REUTERS

However, there is now talk of Daniel Alves has received offers from football South America and that is why he is thinking of declining the one of the BBVA MX League. For now everything will remain in limbo and it will be the Brazilian who has the last word.

The truth is Cougars you should think about when Daniel Alves make the final decision, since the Jor is about to be playednothing 3 of the Opening 2022. Until now, university students have achieved contracts such as those of Gustavo del Prete, Edward Salvio, Adrian Aldreteamong others, seeking the championship from the hand of Andres Lillini.

It may interest you:

The 3 Liga BBVA MX teams that could sign Mesut Özil

