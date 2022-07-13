Current status of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

The events that occurred in the episode of Monday Night Raw on May 16 continue to generate news. That night, Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi decided to leave the show’s venue shortly after it aired, leading to WWE to suspend them indefinitely.

In this way, their titles were vacant, waiting for the company to organize a tournament to crown two new champions, as announced just a few days after the controversial events. Since then, we have witnessed a continuous flow of news and information about the fighters and their departure from the company, but nothing about the fate of the championships.

Meanwhile, Fightful has been able to learn more details about the current status of the titles. It should be noted that, Since the suspension of the fighters, WWE has not officially ruled on themas well as about the previously announced tournament.

Since then, the women’s division in pairs has experienced a decline in terms of available teamswith Natalie separating from Shayna Baszler to focus on winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship and breaking up the team made up of Liv Morgan Y rhea ripley.

In this sense, the media has been able to contact several talents of the company, who have indicated that they have not received any information about when the tournament will take place, if it finally takes place. Also, they claim that they have not heard a single word or conversation on the subject since WWE made the announcement.

It is clear, then, that The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships are not a priority for the company right now. The lack of troops in the women’s couples division seems to be a stumbling block for the titles to stop being vacant and to be defended again in the company’s programming. So, for now, we will have to wait for new information about it.

