Cristiano Ronaldo, the fugitive who can’t leave Manchester: no from PSG

This also happens, in this strange transfer market hold session. It makes a certain effect Cristiano Ronaldoperhaps the last champion with Leo Messi who manages to combine technique and aesthetics, plays the inconvenient role of fugitive from Manchester to which an elegant and courteous “no, thank you” is replied to every attempt at agreement.

Cristiano Ronaldo-PSG, new request

This, at least, would suggest the recent chronicles that report a new attempt by Jorge Mendesagent of Christian and the Roma coach José Mourinho to quote one name among many, with the Paris Saint Germain without success.

The almost metaphysical dream of seeing Ronaldo play with the same shirt as Messi (the rival ever), Mbappé, Neymar (if he remains at PSG) it will remain so given that the owners of the French club do not intend to yield to the requests made by the Portuguese champion’s agent.

Relations between Mendes and Campos

Although the good relations between Mendes and the new ds Campos had led to hope for a glimmer for CR7in reality what was hoped for has not yet been realized, despite the very close relations on the Portuguese axis between Mendes and the new sporting director.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the fugitive

Christian therefore remains a fugitive? We know that for family reasons, understandable given the painful period faced by Ronaldo and Georgina following the loss of their twin, the Portuguese asked and obtained to stay in Europe and not take part in the tour planned with the Manchester UTD even if the same coach, Erik ten Hagpointed out that the sample is not for sale and that the intention is not to put it on the market.

Indeed, given the project and perhaps even the personal wishes of CR7the club did not decide to exclude the multiple-time winner of the Golden Ball from the start, as it seemed instead from the words of the very cold technician towards the 37-year-old who, with his engagement, weighs but also brings important goals and income.

Mendes’ second attempt in Paris

Mendestherefore, in Paris he took advantage of the situation to ask the patron Nasser Al Khelaifi if he still wanted, especially in the year of the World Cup in Qatar, the idea of ​​marrying a multifaceted and interesting character also on the commercial side such as Ronaldo. But things have not taken the desired turn and now one wonders who can really afford Cristiano with his 70 million salary if even the sheikh of the PSG no longer tolerates such figures (and the limits imposed by the players).

The suggestions could abound at this point but the list of companies that have declined the invitation increases: the Bayern Monacothe PSG and it seems also the Barcelona even if the real Madrid it could turn out to be a welcome goal, with an adjustment or the flexibility to the downside that the Lusitanian champion and his agent find it difficult to grant. The only really interested seemed David Beckham’s Inter Miamiwhile the fans of the Rome.

In short, the facts say that, at the dawn of mid-July, Christian could be left without Champions and without team. And this is, without a doubt, news.

