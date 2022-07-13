Coldplay projects images from the James Webb telescope at their concert – Teach Me About Science

Totally epic, scientists, celebrities, fans… around the world revel in the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Coldplay, the British band, projected the first scientific images of the new space telescope to the rhythm of the song “a sky full of stars”.

NASA responded: “Never forget that you ARE a sky full of stars. The very thing that makes these heavenly sights lives in you.”

Never forget that you ARE a sky full of stars. The same stuff that makes these heavenly views lives in you. #UnfoldTheUniverse https://t.co/n0ppbFo0pj https://t.co/uEXxBvysiX — NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022

“Look at the stars, see how they shine for you,” James Webb’s official account commented.

Times Square also displayed Webb’s images: “Absolutely stunning views from @NASAWebb’s first full-color telescope images to the world.”

First image: The deepest view of the Universe ever taken:

The image below shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, the combined mass of this galaxy cluster acts as a gravitational lens, magnifying much more distant galaxies behind it. It was obtained by Webb’s NIRCam camera, which has brought these distant galaxies into sharp focus, displaying tiny, faint structures that have never been seen before, such as star clusters and fuzzy features.

Second image: Clouds are predicted on the exoplanet WASP-96 b.

WASP-96 b is one of more than 5,000 confirmed exoplanets in the Milky Way. Located approximately 1,150 light-years away in the southern sky constellation of Phoenix, it represents a type of gas giant that has no direct analog in our solar system. Webb detected the unmistakable signature of water, hints of haze, and evidence of clouds (previously believed not to exist there)! This is the most detailed spectrum of exoplanets to date, Webb’s team wrote on Twitter.

Third image: Put a ring on it!

The planetary nebula, cataloged as NGC 3132, and informally known as the South Ring Nebula, is visible. It is located about 2,500 light years away. “Compare views of the South Ring Nebula and its pair of stars by Webb’s NIRCam (L) and MIRI (R) instruments. The dimmer, dying star ejects gas and dust that Webb sees in unprecedented detail,” Webb’s team said.

The dimmer star at the center of this scene has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions, and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed for the first time that this star is covered in dust.

Fourth image: Stephan’s quintet High five galactic!

Stephan’s Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies is best known for being featured prominently in the classic Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Today, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveals Stephan’s Quintet in a new light. This huge mosaic is Webb’s largest image to date and covers about a fifth of the Moon’s diameter. “In Webb’s image of Stephan’s Quintet, we see 5 galaxies, 4 of which are interacting. (The galaxy on the left is in the foreground!) Webb will revolutionize our understanding of star formation and gas interactions in these galaxies,” said Webb’s team.

Fifth image: A star is born!

“Behind the curtain of dust and gas of these ‘Cosmic Cliffs’ are previously hidden baby stars, now discovered by Webb. We know: this is a show. Take a second to admire the Carina nebula in all its glory,” Webb’s team said. This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” dotted with bright stars is actually the edge of a nearby young star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals previously invisible star birth zones for the first time. See the full quality image here.