Chris Hemsworth’s daughter wastes talent – ​​New Woman

“Like wood like chip”, is the saying that perfectly describes those celebrities whose children have followed in their footsteps in the artistic world and, in addition, they have worked together with them.

On more than one occasion, celebrities have filled us with emotion by showing that their children are as talented as they arein such a way that they have accompanied them on stage, recording sets or even in important events within the industry.

It is common to see that some children of celebrities prefer to be away from the entertainment world, however there are those who inherit the artistic vein and show that talent runs in their blood.

From famous Mexicans, even some of the biggest stars in Hollywood have worked with their children in the world of entertainment, so it’s no wonder they become big stars.

For that reason, here we will show you some of the most emblematic cases of celebrities who have worked with their children and that managed to make the public fall in love with the result they gave.

These celebrities shared the work with their children

Chris Hemsworth and his daughter

The interpreter of Thor: Love and Thunder shared scenes with her daughter, India Rose, in the recently released Marvel movie, where the little girl played Love, the daughter of Christian Bale’s Gorr. Her brief appearance was enough to soften all the fans.

Ricardo Montaner and Evaluna

The singer has shared credits with his daughter on several occasions, but it was when he released the song “The Glory of God” that many were excited to see them together.

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne





In one of the scenes for the film Maleficent, Vivienne, the youngest daughter of Angelina Jolie, appeared with her mother. The same actress confessed that the inclusion of her daughter in the film was due to the fact that all the children cried for her when they saw her.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme





The famous singer marked a historic moment with her presentation at the halftime show of the Super Bowl, what nobody expected is that Emme, her daughter, would take the stage to sing with her.

On other occasions, the teenager has shared the stage with her mother and the whole world is excited to see her.

Victoria Ruffo and Jose Eduardo Derbez





Mother and son were together in a play called son of my mother and Ariadne Días, Michelle Renaud and Manuel Landaeta also participated with them.

Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus





They played father and daughter in one of Disney’s most famous children’s series, Hanna MontanaY in real life their relationship has always been solid and very close.

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray touched the fans on more than one occasion thanks to the link that the series showed.

Pepe Aguilar and Angela





The successful regional Mexican music artist has always tried to work closely with his children and, therefore, it is very common for him to share the stage with his youngest daughterAngela Aguilar.