Chris Hemsworth’s balance on marriage and his life in Australia

Chris Hemsworth It’s one of the top rated actors in hollywood, even if you live a long way from California. Installed in Australia with his wife, Elsa Patakyand children: India, Sasha and Tristan, are grateful to be away from everything and close to what is most important.

“Life is sweet. It’s great and I couldn’t be happier. If you had told me or asked me 10 years ago where I would like to be, this is the answer,” she said during an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

Installed since 2015 with his family, Hemsworth does not deny his decision that keeps him away from the paparazzi

Installed since 2015 together with his family in his native country, Hemsworth does not deny his decision that keeps him, well, away from paparazzi and scandals. With a simple life, carefree and close to the beachthe family lives in a large eco-friendly mansion in Byron.

“My goal was always to shoot in Australiaon a personal level, to be at home with my family, but also because of the awareness that I had about what was possible here when it comes to talent, “he revealed.

Leading a simple, carefree life near the beach, Chris and Elsa live in a large eco-friendly mansion in Byron

The truth is that for film in australia had to put a special clause in their contracts that forced productions to take place in their home country So you don’t have to be away from home for so long.

Related news

“Spiderhead”the third and fourth part of “Thor”, “Interceptor” Y “Extraction” 1 and 2were shot entirely in Australia without opposition from any cast or crew members, grateful to be able to film in such a pleasant and relaxing environment.

Together eleven years ago, Chris and Elsa are the real “goal couple” that all celebrities want to copy. Successful and with a lifestyle worth imitating.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!