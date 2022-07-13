Chris Hemsworth’s balance on marriage and his life in Australia

Chris Hemsworth It’s one of the top rated actors in hollywood, even if you live a long way from California. Installed in Australia with his wife, Elsa Patakyand children: India, Sasha and Tristan, are grateful to be away from everything and close to what is most important.

“Life is sweet. It’s great and I couldn’t be happier. If you had told me or asked me 10 years ago where I would like to be, this is the answer,” she said during an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker