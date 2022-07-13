Chris Hemsworth told why he suffers from insecurity every time he plays Thor – Tvshow – 07/11/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

More than a decade after his debut and with a dozen films incarnating Thor, Chris Hemsworth returns with the most surreal version of Marvel in Thor: love and thunderalthough he confesses now that every time he interprets it he is convinced that they will not call him again.

“Every time they call me to do the character I am grateful. Whenever I play him I think it will be the last time and that Marvel will not want me back, “he acknowledges at the time of the premiere of the fourth film about the most famous Viking in history. superhero franchise. After each release, the actor goes through the same insecurity.

Not even being one of the last avengers to resist on the big screen – after the goodbye of Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow – gives Hemsworth peace of mind, whose film career is closely linked to his signing by the Marvel factory in 2011.

“The first time was intimidating, I didn’t know if I belonged to this universe,” he recalls about that debut.

Since then, the Australian actor has made the thor characteran insipid Viking with a statuesque physique and links to Greek mythology, to the point of turning him into a hero whose existential crisis leads him to make wrong decisions and distance himself from the people he loves the most and loves him the most.

Thor: love and thunderthe character’s fourth solo film, exploits this emotional meltdown like no previous installment, to deliver the most surreal and risk-taking take on Marvel to date.

“We shot like seven or eight hours of film with a lot of improvisation,” reviews Hemsworth. “But thanks to the ingenuity and mastery of Taika Waititi then it was possible to put together a coherent story with a message”.

After turning the saga 180 degrees with Thor: Ragnarök (2017), the director Taika Waititi reprints its stamp in a continuation that does not take the epic of superheroes very seriously and focuses, humorously, on the search for the emotional balance of the protagonist.

In Thor: love and thunderthe character drags the pain of the sorrows he has suffered in recent missions, and embarks on a journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel also appear in the film) with unexpected results.

The most unpredictable is Thor’s encounter with his great love, astrophysics. Jane Fosterin full mission and after “eight years, seven months and six days”, as the protagonist recalls.

not even her own Natalie Portman He hoped to embody her again when in 2016 he assured that his work in the franchise “had finished”.

For the new film, Waititi transformed Foster into mighty thorwho appeared in the original comics over 50 years ago as a female version of Thor who shares his powers and takes the hammer for himself.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Photo: Diffusion

Thus, Thor’s journey becomes a romantic comedy with eighties winks, full of irony and heavy metal rhythm, in which the couple and the rest of the companions must settle their differences while fighting Gorr, a villain known as the Butcher of the Godsdetermined not to leave a living deity in the world.

In everything there is a tone of its own that has made the character the only member of the avengers which returns to its own feature film in a stage currently dominated by Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and experiments like the Eternals.

“Everything Thor does has to do with the experiences and traumas that he’s been through in the past,” says Hemsworth. And I don’t know what they want Disney and Marvel, but if they decide to count on me again, I will be happy to return. It’s been a lot of fun,” sums up the actor.