Unexpectedly, the actor admitted that there was another applicant for his role in the Marvel film. Chris Hemsworth also admitted that his competition is closer than we imagine.

Chris Hemsworth revealed that an actor almost took away his role as Thor

Amid the success of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his fate could have been entirely different had he not landed the role. And it is that the protagonist of the franchise has revealed that another actor applied to be the God of Thunder.

Because even though today we cannot imagine anyone else in the role of Thor for the Marvel tapes, another person could have stepped into his shoes. And it’s nothing more and nothing less than his brother, Liam Hemsworth.

The 38-year-old Australian spoke to MensXP and revealed that his brother was first interested in the role, although Finally he ended up staying with him protagonist

In another recent interview with Wired Autocomplete, Chris revealed that his audition was not good and that his brother Liam almost landed the part.

“I think my audition sucked. I think that was the answer I got“, he said, before stating that Liam was one of the “last five people” considered for the role.