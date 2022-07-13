Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth shared again in the new Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder, showing their great connection and complicity on screen.

The actress surprised with her muscular physique, in the best Thor style, for which he underwent a strict diet with protein shakes and an exercise plan with weights to increase your muscles.

And he succeeded, because he looked fabulous and powerful in the movie, surprising not only with her great performance, but also with her physique.

Recently, The famous actress revealed an adorable gesture that her co-star, Chris Hemsworth had with her, and that surprised and marked her.

Chris Hemsworth had an adorable gesture with Natalie Portman in Thor

natalie She has been a vegan since 2011, and because of that, Chris had the most considerate gesture of all with her in the kiss scene in the Thor movie.

During a recent interview with the British broadcaster Capital FM, the actress revealed that Chris chose not to eat meat that day for the kiss scene because she is a vegan.

“He is very friendly. The day we had the kiss scene she didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan.” Natalie said in amazement.

And it is that the famous clarified that He never asked him to give up meat for her, and he also assures that, to look like a superhero, the actor usually eats meat “almost every half hour.”

“He was very considerate. It’s not something I get angry or worried about, but he was very considerate. He is a very nice person”, assured.

Also, the actress Tessa Thompson also expressed surprise at this act of Chris with Natalie.

“I didn’t even know Hemsworth could do without eating meat. It’s like eating bison in the morning. Is so sweet”, Thompson said.

This shows that Chris is not only a heartthrob, he is also a gentleman who respects and considers women, making him the perfect man.