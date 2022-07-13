Chris Hemsworth evolves as Thor between love and thunder

Actor Chris Hemsworth has been playing Thor in Marvel movies for 11 years. Photo: courtesy Marvel Studios

Fernando Creole. (YO)

Chris Hemsworth wields the Viking ax again as the God of Thunder in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (‘Thor: love and thunder, in Spanish).

The Australian actor had spent some years trying to emerge as an actor between series and independent films. His big break came when director Kenneth Brangh chose him to interpret for the first time in the cinema, the blond and stocky God of Thunder in ‘Thor’ (2011). The paper was about to stay in the hands of his younger brother Liam.

After 11 years playing Thor in six feature films and two series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), one of the few survivors of Thanos’ snap still retains the physique and enthusiasm for the character.

The challenge is creativity

“Thor is the first character in the MCU to be made a fourth movie, so I wanted to do something different. I always want to do something better with this character”, says the actor in an interview shared with this newspaper from the studio.

Taika Waititi repeats as director in a film that, in itself, is a rarity in the UCM, and that shows the interest of the public to see new histories of a character steeped in popular culture.

“He’s like a big kid, kind of a genius kid. He has an imagination like no other. He is fascinated by new ideas and dives headfirst into something that makes him laugh. From the first time we worked together, I knew we had something great. It’s about doing new things and not always getting stuck in one lane,” explains the actor about the ease with which Waititi runs the production.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) moved the needle to different territories in terms of the character’s narrative arc, as well as an unpublished mix of genres cinematographic

“From ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ there was suffering in the character, but now Taika is taking it in the direction of a romantic comedy, what I think is very original within the genre of superheroes”, Says the actor about a character who along the way has lost family and friends, his home, his precious Viking hammer, Mjolnir, and even the love of his life and even an eye.

“When we did ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018) Y ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019) I was very insistent that we stay on that new version of Thor. Now, Taika and I had the opportunity to develop that”, he assures.

The cast shines like lightning

Natalie Portman is also back in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ as the astrophysicist Jane Foster and Thor’s lost love.

“Mjolnir returns and chooses her and becomes the mighty thor. Jane wants to make the most of that and go on adventures and save people. Natalie was very enthusiastic and open to any kind of collaboration, with a great sense of humor. Her character takes a very different direction, so it was like a rebirth, ”says the actor about a seasoned co-star who, at times, steals the show.

The production also has the participation of Christian bale in the role of villain Gorr, a character with a somewhat genuine motivation, despite the madness of his mission.

“I was lucky to work with many brilliant actors. But every now and then there is someone who is like a slap in the face. Christian added many layers to it and gave it a great depth to character”, he highlights.

A deity sculpted between diet and gym

Since his debut in the UCM, visually the character of Hemsworth stood out for a athletic and robust figure that corresponds to the collective imagination of a Viking deity.

It hasn’t been easy for the actor to maintain and even improve that look in over a decade. “For 12 months I was in my house training. We tried doing more swimming, then more martial arts, adjusting calories. It was a very interesting exploration. I put on very big and very fitbut then I had to keep it for four months and it was very difficult”, he confesses.

The sacrifice, however, was used in a scene with very little clothing, which has gone viral, with comments for and against, on social networks.

In addition to returning to the long, blond hair with which he debuted, the interpreter’s stocky figure also served as a showcase for an entire suit collection that evoked the different versions of the character in the comic.

“The suits are crazy. I have more costume changes in this one, than in the last six movies together. Thor is like looking for his identity and that is reflected in his wardrobe, which also corresponds aesthetically to the energy of the film”, he clarifies.

With ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in the cinemasHemsworth is preparing to release the sequel to the action thriller ‘Extraction’, while the filming of ‘Furiosa’, the ‘spin off’ of Mad Max, continues.