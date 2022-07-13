Chris Hemsworth didn’t eat meat when he had to kiss Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder, the new Marvel blockbuster from a troubled Phase 4 of the Cinematic Universe with the greatest pull on billboards, had a shoot full of anecdotes. While looking to the future with a hypothetical fifth installment, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portmanstars of a film that has not been fully appreciated by fans, were the protagonists of a nice gesture from the australian actor with his footage partner that the actress has confessed starwars (goes comic book).

Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat the days he was filming with Natalie Portman

In this new installment of the saga of the God of Thunder from Marvel Studios, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth share an emotional kiss in the movie Taika Waititi. To shoot this sequence, Hemsworth did not eat meat the morning of said sequenceall of his own volition and to try to make Portman feel more comfortable. comfortable on the film set. You have to remember that Portman adheres to a strict vegan diet.while Hemsworth eats a huge amount of meat while playing Thor so he can get his protein fix. while talking to the radio Capital FM of the United Kingdom, Portman revealed that Hemsworth surprised him with this detail on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder.







“It is really nice”Portman confessed. “The day we had the famous kiss scene, I didn’t eat meat that morning because I knew I was vegan. And believe me, he eats meat every half hour or so. For me it was a detail, it was very considerate. And sincerely, it’s not something that makes me angry I don’t care, I was just being considerate. He is a very nice person, “confessed the actress, who has re-prepared herself physically for the role, returning as Mighty Thor and undergoing a dramatic change to wield the famous hammer.

the star of love and thunder, Tessa Thompson, also participated in the interview, and joked that she was not sure that Hemsworth could take a break on eating meat, especially as he’s building up muscle mass to play Thor. “I didn’t even know I could spend some time eating meat. I was able to eat a bison in the morning”he pointed out between laughs.

Thor: Love and Thunder is shown in theaters.