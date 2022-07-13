Chris Hemsworth and his daughter star in the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”

India Rose Hemsworth, daughter of Australian and Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, acts alongside her father in the Marvel movie.

By Patrick Varela

“He is my favorite superhero”, shared Chris Hemsworth along with two images with his daughter India. The images themselves are adorable, the first is of both on the set of the first Avengers movie that premiered in 2012 and the second on the set of Thor: Love & Thunder, the fourth installment in the character’s saga where also His other children, Sasha and Tristan, come out.

Chris Hemsworth married his wife Elsa Pataky in 2010. Elsa was born in Spain, she is a model and actress like her husband.

The couple currently has three children including India who was born in 2012, and seems to enjoy activities such as skateboarding and horseback riding.

Next up are twins Tristan and Sasha in the year 2014. Just like their older sister, the twins are fans of activities like rollerblading, water skiing, and playing with each other all day. In addition, there is no doubt that the three are fans of superheroes and specifically of Thor, by rule of their father.

The family is famous for doing extreme family activities like motocross, dressing up, skiing, and playing soccer.

The boys are not only imitating their father in the extreme sports aspect, but they have also just made their debut on the big screen. Since his three sons appear in the latest Thor movie. India, the eldest, plays the daughter of the villain in the installment, while the other two play children from the new city of the god of thunder.

