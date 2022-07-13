Children of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman appear in the film
The MCU universe never ceases to amaze us
When it comes to Marvel movies, fans are always quick to discover the secrets hidden in scenes, but this time, Chris Hemsworth won them over.
During a interview recently with film critic Kevin McCarthy, the star of Thor: Love and Thunder confirmed that his children make a special appearance in the film, along with the children of Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Taika Waititi.
Kevin asked about a running sequence in the movie where Thor grows from a little boy to a grown man and wanted to know if the boy playing young Thor was one of his twins.
“It was really cool… They really wanted to be in the movie. Taika’s kids were there. Christian Bale’s. And Natalie’s too,” Chris confirmed.
Knowing that his 8-year-old sons appear in the film makes this memory photograph where they are seen dressed as Thor even more tender.
But his twins aren’t the only ones. Chris confirmed that his 10-year-old daughter, India Rose, is also in the film: “She plays Love,” Chris tells Kevin.
“I felt like it was a unique and fun family experience,” says Chris. “I don’t want them to be actors and child stars. It was just a special experience that we all had.”
And if you hadn’t already guessed, Chris says that they loved acting together with their dad. “They had so much fun!”
If you want to know more about Chris, watch the full video of the interview below.
This post was translated from English.