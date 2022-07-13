Cats will help ward off creepers in ‘Minecraft’ – here’s how to tame one

ads

You can tame just about any animal monster in Minecraft with the right resources and determination, and after the release of update 1.19, there are more monsters than ever for players to interact with during their next gaming session. Players can interact with animals like frogs, axolotls, horses and much more thanks to these monsters.

Cats have long been a staple of Minecraft, being one of the first animals players try to tame for themselves (alongside dogs, of course). You can tame one yourself and give it a home, and luckily, it’s not that difficult. Here’s how to find and tame a cat.

Source: Mojang via Fandom Where to find a cat in ‘Minecraft’.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a location on any Minecraft map where you can find a cat, but it’s still relatively easy to find. Cats of different colors are found in different places.

Most cat colors will be found near villages, depending on the population of the village and the version of the game you are playing. In the Java edition, if there are at least five claimed beds in the village, there is likely to be at least one cat in the area. In Bedrock, this ratio is four to one.

Black cats can also appear in villages, although they will only appear if it is a full moon in the Java edition of the game.

The only other place to find cats in the wild is in a swamp cabin with a witch. There will always be a black cat with a witch inside a swamp hut, and any other cat that spawns within the area will be a black cat.

Source: Mojang via Fandom How to tame a cat in ‘Minecraft’.

Once you have located a cat in Minecraft, taming it will be quite simple, as long as you have the necessary materials.

You’ll want to make sure you have a fishing rod so you can catch the fish needed to tame the cat of your choice. You will need raw cod or raw salmon to feed the cat, and it will likely take more than one for the cat to bond with you.

Once you’ve found a good supply of fish, find the cat you want to tame.

Equip the raw fish in your hand and give one to the wild cat. The cat should slowly start to warm to you as you feed it more raw fish.

When hearts start to appear above the cat’s head, you know the taming is working. Once the cat has a collar appearing around its neck, it has been successfully tamed.

Tamed cats will follow you around the map unless you are told to sit. Even if you lose track of your cat, it can still teleport to you.

As the cat follows you, it will repel both vines and ghosts, keeping you safe as you traverse the land.

Beyond that, cats are really just a mob that is there for entertainment purposes, but if you are a person who likes cats, you can live out your cat lover dreams in the game.

ads