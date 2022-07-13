Castellammare, a new jewel of the sea arrives: the yacht that hosted Beyoncé – A Stabia Main Port Naia

Another jewel of the sea that arrived in Castellammare in recent days. After last week’s super yachts, the elegant Naia is to be admired.

Launched in 2011, its owner is a Mexican businessman Alejandro Burillo Azcárraga, after three years he sold the boat to one of the richest men in Saudi Arabia, Saleh Abdulla Kamel, at a cost of 10 million dollars. Died in 2020, the boat is still owned by his family, who entrusted it to a charter company. Taking a one-week vacation costs dizzying figures.

It costs around six hundred thousand euros for a Mediterranean cruise. Equipped with a helipad for an EC135 helicopter, the accommodations accommodate 12 people and 22 crew members. Among the services on board, spread over the six decks, all with terraces and internal lounges, it is possible to find a 10-meter inflatable slide, an outdoor and an indoor Jacuzzi, a gym, two jet skis, a cinema room. NAIA in 2014 was at the center of the gossip for the accident that occurred during a holiday in Italy to the singer Beyoncé. The American star was on board the boat, in the stretch of sea in front of Castellammare di Stabia, when she slipped and ended up in the water. She was not seriously injured, just a bruise on her ankle.





13-07-2022