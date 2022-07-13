Carlos Sainz is the victim: Ferrari’s pampering towards Leclerc was obvious in Austria

It was not the dream Sunday for Carlos Sainz Jr. after making the epic in Silverstone, something that was very far from repeating in an Austrian Grand Prix where the only winner was Charles Leclerc. Not even Red Bull Racing can pull a plate for second place from Max Verstappen as he left no one satisfied at the Milton Keynes outfit.

Carletes has been the one who has improved the most over the course of the season, while the Monegasque left the feeling that it seemed impossible to compete with the Dutchman from the rival team. And at the Red Bull Ring, from Saturday or even many days before, it was seen to come that Carlos Sainz Jr. I wouldn’t end up having a good time with the enemy at home.

Sainz could not repeat what he achieved at Silverstone, despite the fact that on Saturday he was faster than Leclerc.

Perhaps it is unfair to assign blame or start a witch hunt, but Leclerc’s show after what happened at Silverstone has been more than striking. The classic smile faded and then turned to disapproval as the heated argument with Mattia Binotto was watched as the Spaniard took the glory.

To this we must add the “secret meeting” that did not have any unknowns and seemed more orchestrated than improvised, although the Monegasque gave it more seasoning by showing up with his agent, Nicolas Todt. And although it is something that many deny, all this did nothing but put pressure on Carlos Sainz Jr. to the disagreement of his egocentric partner.

When he needed it most, Leclerc took an important win for himself and Ferrari.

On Saturday, already in free practice, something more than suspicious was noticed when there was a lot of anger towards banners for getting close to Leclerc, who did not stand out much in the Sprint race. And as if by magic, both drivers had different strategies, which automatically changed the landscape between them, before making the first pit stop.

What harmed Sainz?

Here it is no longer a matter of conspiracy theories and it has been exposed in a broadcast that fans followed throughout the planet. The pit call for the second time to Carlos Sainz Jr. with his tires in perfect condition and with better times than the rest, including Leclerc, he left the feeling that the Spaniard should not win on Sunday.

Although it is more than striking that Verstappen’s car seemed to be another from Saturday to the day of the race, the fire in Carletes’ car came at the right time, although it is not ruled out that coincidences still occur in the Great Circus. After days of tension on the part of the Monegasque and the rest of the team, favoritism has not ceased to be pointed out during the week and was exposed in Austria, but they will surely open a new chapter in France, perhaps to add more color to a tournament that seems who has the Dutchman as the only favourite.