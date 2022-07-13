Carlos Sainz is the victim: Ferrari’s pampering towards Leclerc was obvious in Austria

It was not the dream Sunday for Carlos Sainz Jr. after making the epic in Silverstone, something that was very far from repeating in an Austrian Grand Prix where the only winner was Charles Leclerc. Not even Red Bull Racing can pull a plate for second place from Max Verstappen as he left no one satisfied at the Milton Keynes outfit.

Carletes has been the one who has improved the most over the course of the season, while the Monegasque left the feeling that it seemed impossible to compete with the Dutchman from the rival team. And at the Red Bull Ring, from Saturday or even many days before, it was seen to come that Carlos Sainz Jr. I wouldn’t end up having a good time with the enemy at home.

Sainz could not repeat what he achieved at Silverstone, despite the fact that on Saturday he was faster than Leclerc.

Perhaps it is unfair to assign blame or start a witch hunt, but Leclerc’s show after what happened at Silverstone has been more than striking. The classic smile faded and then turned to disapproval as the heated argument with Mattia Binotto was watched as the Spaniard took the glory.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker