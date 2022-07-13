Camila Cabello is the cover star of the new issue of Cosmopolitan

Here, the excerpt of the interview with Camila Cabello, the pop star protagonist of the new cover of Cosmopolitan Italy. From the fourth issue on newsstands from 13 July: The Confidence Issue.

Thus, shielding her eyes from the golden hour of sunset, Camila Cabello has that slightly stunned smile of someone in full relaxation mode. Or she is just incredibly tired.

The night before our interview, he sang at the chaotic Champions League final at the Stade de France. After four hours of sleep, and with a few days of vacation available before returning to the United States, she headed to Italy with her family to make the most of her stay in Europe, where she spent the day walking among the ancient ruins. of Pompeii. “It was great. But I’m so tired that I can’t even tell you how tired I am. ‘

courtesy photo

Camila has been on tour since her third solo album was released, Familia, earlier this year. The record tells about the relationships of the 25-year-olds, he explains to me. Not only romantic – although there are many traces documenting the ups and downs of love – but also with friends, family and with herself. The album is a tribute to his Spanish and Mexican roots: the title is in Spanish and many songs are sung in the same language, others are accompanied by Mariachi bands, with reggaeton rhythms and the sounds of flamenco.

COURTESY PHOTO

Born in Havana, Cabello spent the first years of her life between Cuba – where her mother also comes from – and Mexico City, where her father is from. The family emigrated to the United States and settled in Miami when she Camila was seven. She was very shy as a child, and the fact that she didn’t speak English at first didn’t help her. “I would cry if my parents asked me to sing in front of their friends,” she says. “I had a terrible pronunciation.” «I loved singing but I don’t know if I knew I was good. Every time I did it, I didn’t get terrible responses, so I kept doing it. ‘ When her shyness subsided, she began uploading videos to YouTube in which she sang covers of Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato, although she often quickly erased them or hid her face while holding her hands up towards the camera.

Then at fifteen, driven by her love for One Direction, she decided to audition for the second season of X Factor Us (really, he recently confessed to James Corden that he auditioned at X Factor instead of a The Voice hoping to meet Harry Styles.) She was eliminated at bootcamps but, just like 1D and Little Mix, she was recalled to form a classic Simon Cowell super group consisting of soloists with contestants Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane. Thus was born the Fifth Harmony.

Walk alone

From 2012 to 2016, the group released a series of multi-platinum singles and performed on tours and festivals. It was a great success, earning four MTV VMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and an American Music Award, and breaking the record for the most viewed female group music video on YouTube with “Work From Home” (1.5 billion views at Now). After months of gossip about it, Camila left the group in 2016, while the remaining members of the band continued to be a quartet until 2018. In “Psychofreak” – perhaps the most introspective of all the songs by Familia – speaks for the first time, with evidence, of the separation from them: «I’ve been on this ride since I was fifteen, I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down», she sings. For early-stage fans, Harmonisers, still looking for easter eggs, “Down” was the first single that Fifth Harmony released without Cabello. But have you heard from any of the band since you released the song? “I had a lot of fun seeing Normani at the Met Gala. It was perhaps one of the best moments of the evening. We laughed, we had fun. She was very supportive, she also said something very sweet about the song. I know we’re both in a great time, I’m really happy about it. I feel the same about some of the other girls too. This makes me feel good. “

Read the complete interview in the new issue of Cosmopolitan on newsstands from 13 July.