Cameron Diaz Reveals Why She Retired From Acting At The Peak Of Her Career

Cameron Diazwhose last role before retiring from acting for eight years was that of Miss Hannigan in the remake musical “Annie” from 2014, revealed for the first time the reasons why he decided to move away from Hollywood.

During an interview with CBSthe Hollywood star assured that, once acting had consumed his entire life for a long time, he wanted to take a step back to see the panorama from another perspective.

“When you do something that you know, that you have done well, that you know how it works and that has consumed your whole life for so long, it is necessary to allow yourself to step back for a second, take a look at the big picture and the things that could be done better to be more committed to what can make you feel more complete’. And so I did,” Diaz said.

Cameron has returned to acting in a role that reunites her with her co-star from “Any given sunday”, Jamie Foxx54, in the next film by Netflix “Back in Action”. In this regard, the actress pointed out that during her retirement she missed making movies. “I mean, I miss aspects of acting or making movies. Yes, making movies is a particular skill set that is fun to exercise and be a part of. But yes, it is a different lifestyle and you have to be prepared for it, “he warned.

The actress’ return to work means she’ll also have to juggle raising daughter Raddix., who will be three years old in December. “Everyone has only one hundred percent, and you always have to think about how to divide that one hundred percent into all the parts of life that are important.”

Asked what she likes most about motherhood, Diaz said, “I think being able to influence a child that is developing. Every mom has that moment where you’re looking at your kid and he’s doing something for the first time, and you’re like, ‘I remember doing that.’ He is really cool.”

