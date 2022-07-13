Black Panther 2 Merchandise Gives First Look at Iron Man’s Successor

Now that Thor: Love and Thunder premiered, soon we will begin to see more material than will be the third premiere of the year for Marvel Studios, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Graphs were recently released with the main characters of Wakanda and Atlantis, now it is the turn for another important character, the successor of Iron Man.

Black Panther 2in addition to telling what happened to the king T’Challawill be in charge of presenting new characters, including Riri Williams (Dominic Thorne). According to preliminary information, in the film we could see how Riri strikes up a friendship with another of the minds of the MCU, the princess shuri (Letitia Wright). The path will be paved for Riri to shine solo with her exclusive series, iron heart. There we will learn more about this talented mind that created his own Iron Man armor and became a superhero in her own right.

The first images of Shuri and Okoye.

Now thanks to official merchandise from Wakanda Forever we have a First glance a Ririaccompanied by the princess shuri (Letitia Wright) Nakia (Lupita Nyongo) and the commander Dora Milage, okoye (Danai Gurira). The detail is that Riri wears her first armor, in the best style Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) with the Mark I in Hombre de Hierro (2008). From what can be seen in the image released by the account TheMCUTimesthe young MIT student, built his own arc reactor in the shape of a heart, inspired by Iron Man, this could give the title to its original series.

Riri and her armor.

In Hombre de Hierro 2 (2010) when Tony is called to appear for having the technology that makes him Iron Man, the billionaire explains that the competition, including the US government itself, will take a long time to reproduce it. Only Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke) was the only one capable of copying what Stark did in the short term. As the years have passed, Riri will be the only one capable of bringing back the late Avenger’s creation.

We will have to wait a little longer to have more data on the character. While, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be shown in theaters in novemberwhile iron heart It does not have a definite date yet, but it will surely arrive by 2023.

