Black Panther 2 Merchandise Gives First Look at Iron Man’s Successor

Now that Thor: Love and Thunder premiered, soon we will begin to see more material than will be the third premiere of the year for Marvel Studios, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Graphs were recently released with the main characters of Wakanda and Atlantis, now it is the turn for another important character, the successor of Iron Man.

Black Panther 2in addition to telling what happened to the king T’Challawill be in charge of presenting new characters, including Riri Williams (Dominic Thorne). According to preliminary information, in the film we could see how Riri strikes up a friendship with another of the minds of the MCU, the princess shuri (Letitia Wright). The path will be paved for Riri to shine solo with her exclusive series, iron heart. There we will learn more about this talented mind that created his own Iron Man armor and became a superhero in her own right.

