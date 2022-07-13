Black Mirror, also Aaron Paul in the cast of the sixth season

As Variety teases, big names in the sixth season of Black Mirror. In addition to the co-star of Breaking Bad also Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan.

Black Mirror is preparing to return to Netflix. The dystopian TV series most loved by lovers of the genre will return to the platform with a sixth season. A few weeks ago the production company announced it, confirming that after a hiatus that lasted years, the project will return to see the light. In these hours are also arriving some details related to the cast of the sixth season of the series created by Charlie Brooker.

The cast of the sixth season of Black Mirror

After the participations in the past seasons of names like Bryce Dallas Howard, Anthony Mackie and Miley Cyrus, it will be the turn of Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan. Variety anticipates it. For Aaron Paul comes the participation in another television series that marked the history of this format, after the role of Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad and that in Westworld, as well as for Kate Mara, who had taken part in the House project of Cards in the first season.

Black Mirror 6, the creator’s words

At the moment no other details are known regarding the number of episodes and the processing of Black Mirror, as well as the release date on the platform is not clear. The seventh season of Black Mirror comes after the rather pessimistic statements of the creator Charlie Brooker who two years ago, at the beginning of the pandemic, had declared how the project was substantially anchored also in relation to times and events: “At the moment I don’t know what stomach there is for stories that tell of a society that is falling apart “. It will be interesting to understand how the pandemic will have changed his sensitivity or dystopian vision of the world.

The debut of Black Mirror dates back to 2011 on Channel 4, over the years it has remained one of the most successful products of the network and since 2016 Netflix has bought the series producing another three seasons, ending in 2019. A title that marked an era , becoming a reference precisely for a genre, the dystopian one, which over the years has been probed many times through the format of the TV series.