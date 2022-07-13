Black Mirror 6: from Aaron Paul to Josh Hartnett: here is the incredible cast!

The cast of the next season of Black Mirror, the Netflix anthology series that is very popular all over the world, has been unveiled!

Variety has unveiled next season’s amazing all-star cast of Black Mirror, the sixth. The Netflix anthology series is gearing up for its long-awaited return and the show is believed to be in production already. The first names of the cast – which Netflix has yet to confirm, but which Variety reports as certain – are: Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan. This casting concerns only three episodes, for the remaining other actors will be hired (yet to be announced).

Season 6 of Black Mirror it’s still a mystery

The announcement of the new season of the Netflix anthology series was given last May. The specific details on the individual episode stories are still a mystery, but we know that the sixth season will have more episodes than the fifth, which gave fans only three episodes (starring Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus). A source close to the production also reports that next season will have one “Much more cinematic reach”with each episode treated as a single movie.

The new season of Black Mirror comes after a period of uncertainty in which even show creator Charlie Brooker seemed about to throw in the towel. “At the moment I don’t know what kind of stomach it would take for stories about companies falling apart, so I’m not working on anything new. I’m eager to revisit my comic skills, so I’ve written scripts aimed at making me laugh“, He said two years ago.