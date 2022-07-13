Black Mirror 6: Aaron Paul and Zazie Beetz in the cast of the new season

Variety exclusively revealed the cast of Black Mirror 6the new season that will have among its members important interpreters such as Aaron Paul And Zazie Beetz. According to the sources, the cast will include Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan.

The cast of the names announced will be present in three of the episodes of the new season of Black Mirror. There will be other actors who will be announced later, to work on the next episodes. The new season of Black Mirror has been in the works since last May.

No details have yet been revealed regarding the stories that will be presented in Black Mirror 6, but it seems that the sixth season will consist of more episodes than the fifth. Recall that among the protagonists of the previous season there were Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus.

Clearly stands out among the names announced for Black Mirror 6 that of Aaron Paul, who was the protagonist of Breaking Bad, the cult series with Bryan Cranston, in which Paul played the role of Jesse Pinkman. Aaron Paul will also appear in the later episodes of Better Call Saul.



