birthday present for daughter is crazy

“A American“, This is one of the best known clichés about the lifestyle of some characters from overseas. Of course, sometimes this expression is abused, but at other times it seems the right statement when it comes to certain news coming from the States. In the case of Cardi B And Offset the reference to the aforementioned expression seems more than legitimate. The rapper couple, in fact, publicly showed off all their wealth, giving their 4-year-old daughter well $ 50,000 in cash!

READ ALSO> Bradley Cooper, who is the new girlfriend of the actor (and behind there is the hand of Anna Wintour …)

The two artists spent a relaxing day with their lucky and already rich daughter Kulture and the 10-month-old boy Wave. To celebrate the birthday of the little girl the family took a trip to Candytopia, an amusement park for children with sweets and candies. The day was shared with fans through some Instagram stories by the rapper, who is seen handing his daughter one on video bribe full of cash.

READ ALSO> Pete Davidson dedicated a tattoo to his first kiss with Kim: here it is

Kulture initially asked her dad to buy her candy floss, an indispensable wish for every child. Offset, however, went above and beyond and put dollars in her hand astronomical. A little awkward as she held all that money in her hand, Kulture reacted with a smile generous gift of the father. The gesture was seen by some people who wandered near the rapper’s SUV, between amazement and disbelief.

READ ALSO> Shawn Mendes postpones tour: “Too much pressure, I have to take care of my mental health”

Cardi B Offset, a stellar but criticized lifestyle

Mom Cardi watched the scene as happy as her daughter and turned to her saying, “What’s that?”, As she sat in the SUV, smiling. Kulture responded by pointing to the pile of cash and repeating “ticket”. The rapper of the Migos he replied amused: “Is it a ticket? Girl I’m 50. Say 50 ”. The American rap couple has already shown their wealth, arousing much controversy from fans. An example? Last March they showed up at Disneyland with daughter wearing a $ 2,400 Balenciaga dress.