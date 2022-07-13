Biopics this summer | Cuba Yes

Movies inspired by true events have a special appeal, or at least for me. That is why —if you are like me, a lover of this type of cinema— you should not miss the Cycle “Based on real events”, scheduled by the Cinemateca de Cuba for this second week of July.

These biopics will be available to the public in the capital, starting on Wednesday, July 13 and ending on Sunday, July 17‚ always at 5:00 pm, at the Charles Chaplin cinema.

On the 13th, for example, those who attend this room will be able to see the Australian drama “The jungle” (2017), which was directed by Greg McLean and stars the eternal “Harry Potter”, the popular British actor Daniel Radcliffe.

In “The Jungle”, whose plot is centered in the early 1980s, the young Israeli adventurer Yossi Ghinsberg travels to Bolivia with the intention of entering the heart of the Amazon jungle.

Once there, he meets Marcus Stamm, a Swiss school teacher, and his friend Kevin Gale, an American hiker and keen photographer. While the three of them are staying in a hostel in La Paz, Yossi meets an Austrian, Karl Ruprechter, who claims to know of the existence of an indigenous tribe in the jungle that deserves to be known by the three of them.

Karl says that he knows the jungle and that he can accompany them. Yossi, excited by the prospect of learning about this space always mysterious for its other unexplored portions‚ wants to believe that these tribes exist. But he wants facts to speak louder than words. He returns to the hostel to convince Marcus and Kevin to come with him.

For its part, the day of the 14th will be marked by the premiere of “Percy” (2020), feature film made by Clark Johnson. With Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci in some of his leading roles, ‚it tells the story of a Canadian farmer who takes on a large corporation after his manager interferes with his crops.

In turn, this Friday the 15th they will be able to enjoy with “The Assassination of John Lennon” (2007). This controversial North American film reveals, through its “Chapter 27”, how at the end of September 1980 Mark Chapman, whose mental disorders make him an absolutely unstable person, arrives in New York with the idea of ​​murdering the lead singer of “The Beatles” .

It is, in short, a controversial audiovisual premiered in Cannes and accused by fans of “The Boys from Liverpool” of extolling the figure of Lennon’s murderer. Directed by JP Schaefer‚ the feature film stands out for the performances of the also controversial Jared Leto and Lindsay Lohan.

Already, on the 16th, the Chaplin will host the screening of “The Pentagon Files” (2017), the work of Steven Spielberg with the masterful performances of Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, among many other stars of the seventh Hollywood art.

Such a film takes place in June 1971 when “The New York Times” and “The Washington Post” took a brave stand in favor of freedom of expression, reporting on the Pentagon documents and the massive cover-up of secrets by the Government (information classified on the Vietnam War), which had lasted four decades and four American presidencies. At the time, Katherine Graham, the Post’s first female editor, and editor Ben Bradlee were trying to relaunch a failing local newspaper. And, together, they decide to support The New York Times and fight against the Nixon Administration’s attempt to restrict the First Amendment.

And last but not least, is the cinematographic proposal for next Sunday, July 17, when it will be screened in the great dark room “The Mauritanian” (2021), directed by Kevin Macdonald and starring Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch.

This drama focuses on a subject captured by the United States government, the Muslim Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who survives in the Guantanamo prison (Cuba)‚ where he has spent more than a decade without charge or trial, suspected of having recruited in Germany Al Qaeda members who participated in 9/11.

But, having given up all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander and her associate Teri Duncan. And the three will face countless obstacles in a desperate search for justice.