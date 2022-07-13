Biopics: Making the Leap from the Stage to the Big Screen, More Often

Austin Butler doesn’t represent Elvis, he inhabits him. And in his over-the-top performance, he walks through the emotional ups and downs of the first rock star. Credit: Warner Bros.

The music industry boasts some of the most compelling stories ever brought to the big screen and conquering Hollywood. The biopics of musicians have served as a gateway for both new fans and connoisseurs of the artists. And they have allowed their success stories and constant struggles with fame to have a universal reach.

This year, the great promise of the genre is Elvis: a portrait of king of rock made through the prismatic lens of Baz Luhrman. the biopic exposes more than twenty years of Elvis’ feverish journey as he rises to fame in an evolving cultural context; at the same time that it delves into the complex dynamics of the singer with his representative. Although it has been released in much of the world, it hits Argentine billboards on July 14.

Although Elvis has become one of the five highest-grossing biopics about musicians since 1970, it is not the only one that 2022 has in store for the public. This is a list of biographical films about music stars that are in development.

teacher

After A Star is Born, Bradley Cooper remains in the musical genre for his next directorial entry. The actor will write, direct and star in the biopic of Leonard Bernstein, teacher. The production will delve into the life of the composer of works such as West Side Story Y Peter Panamong other.

The biopic, a production of Netflixwill premiere on the streaming service this year. steven spielberg, Martin Scorsese Y Todd Phillips -director of joker– will take care of the production. Carey Mulligan will play Felicia Montealegrewife of the iconic composer.

bob dylan

It is expected that Timothee Chalamet interpret to bob dylan in an untitled movie Searchlight Pictures. Directed by james mangoldthe film takes place in 1965, when the popular legend made a controversial switch to rock and roll and electric guitar.

Boy George is another musical icon who will receive his biopic. The film will feature MGM as a producer and Sasha Gervasi as a screenwriter and director. The project, still untitled, will follow the singer from his early years in England growing up in a working class Irish family. Until his meteoric rise on the pop charts as part of the group Culture Club in 1980.

Bradley Cooper writes, directs and stars in the biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein. Daniel Radcliffe will play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’. Madonna will direct her own biopic. Credit: Footnote

Michael Jackson

It shouldn’t be surprising that the king of pop Michael Jackson finally get your biopic. Graham Kingwho produced Bohemian Rhapsody (Bryan Singer, Dexter Fletcher, 2018), acquired the rights to Jackson’s music. And he is ready to make a movie based on the life of the pop legend.

Collaborating with King is the screenwriter John Logan. The two previously worked together on the biopic of Howard Hughes and directed by Martin Scorsese, The Aviator (2004).

bee gees

Graham King is also developing a biopic about the bee gees With steven spielberg. John Carney will direct the as-yet-untitled film from a script by John Logan.

The story is likely to focus on the trio of brothers, Barry, Robin Y maurice gibband his journey from humble beginnings in 1958 to worldwide fame after working on the film’s soundtrack saturday night fever (John Badham, 1977).

paramount and King bought lifetime rights to the Gibbs’ intellectual property, so they will be able to use the group’s biggest hits in the film. Barry is the only survivor of the group, as Maurice and Robin died in 2003 and 2012, respectively.

Amy Winehouse

The family of Amy Winehouse announced in 2018 that the iconic singer would be getting a biopic on the big screen and that the proceeds from it would benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation. The Winehouse family will serve as executive producers for the film which is currently in the script writing stage.

“We now feel able to celebrate Amy’s extraordinary life and talent,” said the singer’s father, Mitch Winehouse. “We know through the Amy Winehouse Foundation that her true story of illness can help many others who might be experiencing similar issues.”

Bob Marley

It is expected that Bob Marley be interpreted by Kingsley Ben Adir (One Night in Miami) in a new biopic about the reggae music pioneer. The Jamaican singer-songwriter died of cancer in 1981, but in his short life he changed the legacy of reggae forever. Reinaldo Marcus Green (king richard2021) will direct the biographical film with the contribution of the musician’s son, ZiggyMarley.

madonna

Who better to make a film about the life of madonna than Madonna herself? The iconic singer is set to direct a biopic about her life, having co-written the script with the help of the screenwriter of June (Jason Reitman2008) Devil Cody.

Billie Joel, Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead and Bob Marley already have their own biopics in development. Credit: Footnote

The film, still untitled, stars Julia Garner in the title role and will also be produced by Madonna and Amy Pascal. The film is expected to follow the artist’s rise to prominence as a musician, actress, director, author, and businesswoman shaping the culture it is today.

Lemmy

Lemmyalso know as Ian Fraser KilmisterHe was the lead singer of the group. Motorhead until his death in 2015. The musician will have his own biographical film directed by someone who knew him closely: Greg Oliver. The filmmaker spent several years with the band for his 2010 documentary, also titled Lemmy.

The biopic will follow Kilmister’s early life in England and his time as a roadie Jimi Hendrix. And finally the five years he spent with the rock band hawkwind before creating Motörhead, forever changing the future of rock music.