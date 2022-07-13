Billie Eilish and her body, ‘a terrible 11-year relationship’ – People

“The relationship with my body has been a truly horrible and terrible thing since I was 11.” She reveals it Billie Eilish in an interview with the Sunday Times at the Glastonbury Music Festival in the UK which takes place from 22 to 26 June, explaining that it has recently gotten better.

Eilish, 20, also says she was diagnosed with the same age Tourette’s syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by the presence of motor tics and inconstant phonators. “I like the idea that my body is mine – she says – and that it accompanies me wherever I go. I imagine him as a friend of mine, my ugly friend. It’s complicated but what can we do about it? “.

Early in her career Billie was instantly recognizable by her look with loose clothing and for her dyed green hair, but audiences haven’t always responded positively to her offbeat style. “Whatever you do is wrong or right – he adds -. Wearing loose clothing no one is attracted to me. I feel incredibly unlovable, not sexy and not beautiful and there are those who accuse me of not being feminine enough. “

However last year he surprised fans when he posed in lingerie for Vogue. She wore a tight-fitting pin-up guepiere that flattered her shapes. But she too was the target of attacks on that occasion.

“Then you wear something sexy – he comments – and you are like a fat slut. I’m a whore and I sell myself and I’m like any other celebrity who sells their bodies. What the fuck do you want? It’s a crazy world for women, especially women. more in sight “. She finally confesses that despite her being loved by millions of people, she never feels wanted. “I felt unwanted and occasionally tried to be. It saddens me to think about it.”