Beyoncé is reportedly doing background checks #MeToo on her “renaissance” co-workers

Beyoncé is making her long-awaited return to music with her Renaissance album. And in classic Beyoncé fashion, she wants it to be perfect. This includes making sure everyone she works with on the album doesn’t have skeletons in their closet.

Beyoncé releases her new album “Renaissance”

For her seventh studio album, Beyoncé ditched the surprise drop model she made famous with her self-titled album in 2013. She opted for a traditional launch with a confirmed release date.

He released the album’s first single, “Break My Soul,” in June 2022. The song samples Robin S.’s classic 90s house song “Show Me Love” and marks a new sonic direction for Beyoncé.

He talked about the creation of the album in a 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “With all the isolation and injustice of the past year, I think we are all ready to run away, travel, love and laugh again,” she said. “I feel a rebirth is emerging and I want to be part of cultivating that escape in every way possible.”

“I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” he continued. “Sometimes it takes me a year to personally search through thousands of sounds to find the right kick drum or snare drum. A chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. However, there is nothing like the amount of love, passion and healing I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it’s as exciting as when I was nine ”.

Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love” collaborator was arrested for sexual assault

During creation Renaissance, Beyoncé made sure everyone she worked with had a clean criminal record. It comes after “Drunk in Love” co-writer Detail was arrested for sexual assault in 2020 for alleged attacks between 2010 and 2018. Detail vehemently denied her claims.

Detail also produced hit songs for Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. He was held on nearly $ 6.3 million bail and is not involved in Beyoncé’s latest album at all.

Beyoncé is running “#MeToo” checks on her co-workers

To make sure she doesn’t associate with anyone with a history of assaults, Beyoncé and her team would conduct strict background checks to ensure that every producer, writer, and contributor she works with Renaissance has no history of aggression.

The Sun reported Beyoncé is scrutinizing her co-workers to make sure someone like Detail doesn’t end up in her inner circle.

“Beyoncé was devastated when she found out that Detail, one of her previous collaborators, had been charged with rape and sexual assault,” the source said. “She stopped working with him and her team now runs #MeToo checks on all potential collaborators.”

The background checks are so serious that two artists have already been knocked out of the race to work with her. “Two songs by high-profile artists were rejected due to the allegations they are facing,” the source said. “She has scrubbed some people the wrong way but she doesn’t care. She won’t come close to you if you’ve been accused of chasing one of her peers.

“Beyoncé is a leader in her business and wants to set the example that any abuse should not be normalized,” they concluded. “This is why her new record is about empowering women.”

