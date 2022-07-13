Beyoncé gave Lizzo “hope” when she dropped out of college

Ads

Lizzo has undoubtedly had an impressive rise to fame. The musician took the world by storm. Now he has expanded his reach into a successful shapewear line, an exciting new reality show and so much more. With a new album on July 15th, Lizzo is set to make a big hit this summer. So where does her inspiration come from? Like many others, he cites Beyoncé as a source of “hope”.

Beyoncé had a great influence on Lizzo

(L): Beyoncé | Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images, (R): Lizzo | Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Most fans already know that Lizzo loves Beyoncé so much that she has named her flute after the pop star’s alter ego. Sasha Flute is a tribute to Sasha Fierce, a character Beyoncé created for herself. With her 2008 album I’m Sasha FeroceBeyoncé explained that she appeals to the power of this created person when she needs to feel bolder and more courageous.

Bold and brave are definitely the words fans have used to describe Lizzo. The star is known for her unrepentant body positivity, which has inspired millions of fans as she shuts down the sharp and cruel comments. She turned the pain of those teasing into the hit “Rumors,” which is just another example of how the star can plead for courage in the face of obstacles.

Lizzo turned to Beyoncé’s music when she was at a low point

While appearing in a “Carpool Karaoke” segment of The Late Late Show with James CordenLizzo talked about her respect for Beyoncé and where that admiration began.

“When I dropped out of college and was really depressed, I decided to do it [Beyoncé’s 2006 album] B’Day on repeat, and I would just sing B’Day all time. And I was like, ‘I’m going to be a singer. I will become a singer. ‘ The way it makes people feel is how I want to make them feel, ”Lizzo explained to Corden. “It was my North Star.”

In that context, it’s sweet to remember how Beyoncé sent Lizzo a happy birthday message in 2020. “I don’t know how to act,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram, sharing the news with her fans. “It was my inspiration to become a singer after seeing Destiny’s Child perform in fifth grade… I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank you!”

Lizzo’s future looks bright

I WANTED TO ANNOUNCE THE LISTENING EVENT TO MY ALBUM ON TWITTER BUT THE WHOLE WEEKEND IS ALREADY SOLD OUT IN 45 MINUTES … I FIND A WAY TO DO IT STREAMING BECAUSE YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THE #LIZZOVERSE HOE! pic.twitter.com/RkrRoxJg8e – FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 11, 2022

With the upcoming release of his 2022 album Special, Lizzo reminds everyone how she got to this level of fame. The accomplished flutist and talented singer is no stranger to exciting and creative collaborations, just like her icon Beyoncé, who often crosses genres and expectations with her collaborations.

As NME reports, the tracklist of Special suggests that Lizzo called a song “Coldplay”. Could you suggest some surprise collaborations on the project?

Lizzo is definitely busy. It is the subject of an upcoming HBO documentary as part of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine The Rebel series. And he’s following up on his new album with a North American tour starting in September, along with a Lizzoverse Light Show that sold out within hours. Clearly, she is coming for the stardom level of her fellow Texas-born artist.

